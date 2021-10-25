There is a high wind watch in effect for portions of eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, which could be converted into a warning as the forecast becomes more certain. Winds from 45 to 50 mph are possible in Boston while Cape Cod could see up to 60 mph gusts.

Rain will fall Tuesday and continue into early Wednesday as a developing strong coastal storm will bring the potential for flooding and damaging winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Massachusetts is expected to be hit by a significant coastal storm this week to close out October.

High winds possible

Max Wind Gusts NOAA

Strong winds Tuesday could cause damage to trees and powerlines, leading to power outages across Eastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod, forecasters warn. The highest winds are expected to hit from about 2 p.m. Tuesday until about 7 a.m. Wednesday.

High Wind Watch NOAA

Flooding concerns

Heavy rain will begin to fall across the region Tuesday morning, and will likely impact the late-day commute. The heaviest rain is predicted to fall across parts of Connecticut, Rhode Island, and eastern Massachusetts including Worcester and Boston. Boston is expected to receive approximately 4 to 6 inches of rain.

Storm Total Precipitation NOAA

Rainfall rates could exceed one inch per hour at times, leading to flooding of roads and low-lying areas. Because of this, a flood watch is in effect for much of the region from Tuesday at 2 a.m. until Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Flood watch in effect Tuesday through Wednesday NOAA

Before the storm gets underway, the widespread steady rain falling across the region is expected to end by mid to late Monday morning, with a few showers and areas of patchy fog and drizzle persisting into the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Maps will be updated as the forecast changes.

