The debate represented Essaibi George’s last big chance to chip away at support for Wu, who maintains a substantial lead. A Suffolk University/Boston Globe/NBC10 poll released a week ago found likely voters favor Wu over Essaibi George, 62 percent to 30 percent. Another poll, from the think tank Data for Progress, found Wu leading Essaibi George 57 percent to 32 percent. And a WBUR poll earlier this month had Wu ahead 57 percent to 25 percent.

With Election Day eight days away and voters already casting early ballots , mayoral candidates and City Councilors Annissa Essaibi George and Michelle Wu faced off in the final televised debate of the contest Monday night, jousting over housing, climate change, the opioid crisis, and development in the city.

But the hourlong debate, sponsored by the Globe and other media organizations, early on featured a more subdued Essaibi George, who had vigorously challenged Wu in two previous debates. On Monday night, Essaibi George did not shy away from challenging Wu on certain now-familiar policy issues — rent control, for instance — but she overall seemed less pugnacious for the first half of the debate than previous forums.

When the topic turned to the troubled intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, however, Essaibi George’s energy noticeably increased. She spoke passionately about the suffering in the area, which the city last week declared a public health crisis. She vigorously defended the wisdom of rebuilding the bridge to Long Island, which was abruptly closed in 2014 after being deemed unsafe, upending addiction treatment services long offered there. Rebuilding the bridge has been stymied by a protracted legal battle with neighboring Quincy, where opposition to constructing it runs deep among officials and residents.

Wu, by contrast, said focusing on rebuilding the bridge is a waste of time. “I do not support focusing our energy on building back a bridge. This has been a conversation that the city of Boston has had for six, seven years now” that would likely cost more than $250 million and take longer than a single four-year mayoral term to complete, she said.

Essaibi George pounced, claiming Wu’s position means “she doesn’t truly understand the crisis that is Mass. and Cass. ... I’m not going to walk away from the battle with Quincy” over the bridge, she declared, promising she could resolve the ongoing legal fight and get a bridge built “under my administration.”

There were other big-picture clashes that showed substantial differences between the two City Council colleagues. On housing, Essaibi George, as she has repeatedly done in recent weeks, challenged Wu over rent stabilization. The former public school teacher from Dorchester said that rent stabilization, which she equated to rent control, will freeze rents at very high levels and push out residents who would like to stay in the city.

Wu, a Roslindale resident, batted away that assertion, saying it “insults the intelligence of our residents.”

“There are many units across the city already that are restricted at affordable rates,” she said.

Essaibi George was unmoved, declaring that rent control is not the answer and advocating for more opportunities for home ownership and more down payment assistance.

“It has been tried and it has failed,” she said.

Wu countered she will fight for every possible tool to make sure that “we are keeping people in their homes.”

On climate action, Essaibi George talked about the need for a greater tree canopy in the city, the threat of sea-level rise, and asthma levels in East Boston, saying “We have to act fast.”

Wu, meanwhile, highlighted her city-level Green New Deal, and said she had received the endorsement of every climate group engaged in the mayoral race.

“The cost of delay and inaction far outweigh what we need to put in,” said Wu.

The two sparred over other climate-related issues. Essaibi George said she did not support Acting Mayor Kim Janey’s decision to scrap a downtown waterfront plan, calling the move “irresponsible government.”

In August, Janey pulled Boston’s Downtown Municipal Harbor Plan from consideration by state environmental regulators, saying it did not adequately address issues of equity and climate resilience.

Wu, however, said she supported Janey’s decision, saying the scrapped waterfront plan did not reflect the dire nature of the crisis.

“We have the chance to deliver something that is truly exceptional,” said Wu.

“To tweak it on the edges, might be fine, but to toss it out the window altogether is unfair to the work that was done on that plan in particular,” said Essaibi George.

Wu retorted that Boston cannot afford to tweak around the edges “on almost any issue.”

Essaibi George also took aim at Wu wanting to abolish the Boston Planning & Development Agency. That, said Essaibi George, would stop development and growth in the city.

“I don’t think that that’s an appropriate plan when we think about the future of Boston,” she said.

Wu said Essaibi George’s characterization was a misunderstanding of the plan Wu has detailed in a 77-page proposal. “The structures of the BPDA and our process as it currently stands is making Boston less affordable, it’s pushing people out,” Wu said.

Essaibi George rejected Wu’s assertion, saying there is no misunderstanding the term “abolish.”

Framing the home stretch of the mayoral campaign, two independent political action committees have launched their own negative ads on TV and radio, attacking Wu’s stance on policing. On Monday, the Real Progress Boston Independent Expenditure PAC began airing a 30-second second radio ad from former Boston Police commissioner William G. Gross, again accusing Wu of wanting to defund the police, a charge Wu has dismissed as inaccurate.

In the radio spot, Gross ominously cited New York, Baltimore, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Austin, saying, “Wake up, Boston. We’ve all seen what happens when cities defund the police and fail.” The ad also doubles down on using Essaibi George’s roots as a distinction, saying that “Annissa is from Boston and she’s for Boston.”

Late last month, Essaibi George caused a stir by seeming to suggest it’s relevant to many voters whether the candidates were born and raised in Boston. Wu was raised outside Chicago, and she and her allies pushed back at the implication of insularity and nativism, noting many other civic leaders moved to Boston from elsewhere.

Both candidates have been courting independent voters, particularly in the Black community, which favored Janey in the preliminary election. But those results were not strong enough to promote Janey or two other Black candidates, Councilor Andrea Campbell and former chief of economic development John Barros, who were eliminated from contention. Only about 25 percent of registered voters citywide cast ballots in the September preliminary election.

A Globe analysis of the city’s 25 precincts with the most Black residents found that Janey dominated those precincts. Wu took third with 14 percent of the vote, with Essaibi George trailing behind in the single digits.

For weeks, Essaibi George has been intently focusing her campaign on communities of color, meeting with Haitian seniors and Black hospitality workers, walking through Uphams Corner with Cape Verdean leaders, and campaigning with Roxbury mothers.

But some political observers recently suggested that her push to broaden her voting coalition beyond the largely white voters of West Roxbury, Dorchester, and South Boston may be too little, too late.

Meanwhile, Wu in recent days announced the endorsement of a dozen Black clergy members, solidifying support that has been mounting since the preliminary election.

The consortium sponsoring Monday’s debate included WCVB Channel 5, The Boston Globe, WBUR, and UMass Boston’s McCormack Graduate School of Policy and Global Studies.

