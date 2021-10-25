The debate will be moderated by WCVB anchor and “On The Record” host Ed Harding. Panelists will include WCVB “On The Record” host Janet Wu, Globe columnist Adrian Walker, and WBUR’s Tiziana Dearing.

The hourlong debate, sponsored by the Globe and other media organizations, will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. on WCVB and WBUR and live-streamed on bostonglobe.com , Boston.com , WBUR.org and WCVB.com , and UMB.edu .

With Election Day eight days away and voters already casting early ballots , mayoral candidates and City Councilors Annissa Essaibi George and Michelle Wu are set to face off in their final televised debate tonight.

The debate represents Essaibi George’s last big chance to chip away at support for Wu, who maintains a substantial lead. A Suffolk University/Boston Globe/NBC10 poll released a week ago found voters favor Wu over Essaibi George, 62 percent to 30 percent. Another poll, from the think tank Data for Progress, found Wu leading Essaibi George 57 percent to 32 percent. And a WBUR poll earlier this month had Wu ahead 57 percent to 25 percent.

But Essaibi George impressed voters in the two preceding debates, where she vigorously challenged Wu and pressed her to explain how she would pay for progressive proposals. In the Globe poll, more than half of respondents who watched the first debate, including those who support Wu, said they thought Essaibi George did better than expected.

Essaibi George also is being boosted by two independent political action committees that have launched their own negative ads on TV and radio, attacking Wu’s stance on policing.

Both candidates have been courting independent voters, particularly in the Black community, which favored Acting Mayor Kim Janey in the preliminary election. But those results were not strong enough to promote Janey or two other Black candidates, Councilor Andrea Campbell and former chief of economic development John Barros, who were eliminated from contention. Only about 25 percent of registered voters citywide cast ballots in the September preliminary election.

The consortium sponsoring the debate includes WCVB Channel 5, The Boston Globe, WBUR, and UMass Boston’s McCormack Graduate School of Policy and Global Studies.

Stephanie Ebbert can be reached at Stephanie.Ebbert@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephanieEbbert. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.