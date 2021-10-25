The MBTA is suspending ferry service for Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of a fierce Nor’easter expected to touch down in New England.
The Charlestown and Hingham/Hull ferries will be suspended through Wednesday, according to the MBTA website.
The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for numerous communities across Massachusetts starting Tuesday afternoon. Wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph throughout the storm, according to the National Weather Service.
The Massachusetts Steamship Authority warned service disruptions “are possible” for ferry routes to Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard on Tuesday morning and afternoon, but did not formally cancel Tuesday’s ferry services ahead of the storm, according to their website.
Advertisement
Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.