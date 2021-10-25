PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Ninety percent of adults in Rhode Islanders are now at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Dan McKee said Monday.

The Democrat said the state is also now one of the top states in terms of the percentage of its population that is fully vaccinated.

Overall, more than 77 percent of residents have received one vaccine dose, and more than 70 percent are considered fully inoculated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.