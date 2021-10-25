“As a District, we value celebrations and community-building activities that represent many cultures and traditions,” Kukenberger said in an e-mail message to the Globe when asked about the move. “We are committed to ensuring that all students and staff feel safe, included, and represented in our schools.”

Elementary schools in Melrose will eschew Halloween celebrations in their buildings this week in favor of broader, fall-themed activities, Superintendent Julie R. Kukenberger said Friday in a letter to families.

“Over the past several years, MPS has worked to deemphasize Halloween and shift our focus toward community building through fall celebrations,” Kukenberger wrote in her letter.

She said that shift away from Halloween falls in line with the school district’s mission of equity and inclusion for all students.

“This past year has shown us how powerful it is when we come together to support one another as one community,” the letter said. “Our shift in focus during the school day does not change any of the city-wide festivities being planned in Melrose.”

Those activities, Kukenberger wrote, include PTO-sponsored fall festivals and events that either have already happened or will occur outside school hours. During the school day, Kukenberger continued, classrooms have been planning fall activities or crafts for students to do together as a community.

Kukenberger added that the Melrose schools pride themselves on functioning as “One community, open to all,” and that it takes work to bring that lofty mantra to fruition.

“For this to be true, we must live this mantra in all that we do,” she wrote. “This includes in-school celebrations. I understand too that consistency from school to school is also essential. To better achieve this, I am working in collaboration with our elementary principals to map out, month by month, the traditions and events that have occurred in our schools. Together we will create guidelines that are safe, inclusive, and equitable to be implemented with consistency. This does not mean that there will not be variance from school to school; however, the core ‘why’ will be the same.”

Asked via e-mail Monday if the letter sent out Friday means local elementary schools won’t be explicitly celebrating Halloween during school hours this week, instead opting for fall-themed crafts and the like, Kukenberger replied, “Yes, that is correct.”

Not everyone’s pleased.

An online petition on the website change.org headlined “Keep Halloween for our kids” had garnered just over 1,000 signatures as of early Monday afternoon.

“Halloween, the term and the celebration, are being removed from the schools in Melrose,” the petition said. “A holiday and tradition that started out centuries ago, has now evolved into a modernized day of fun costumes, creepy decorations and lots of candy.”

But Melrose school officials, the appeal said, have “decided that the term and celebration of Halloween in the schools (specifically the elementary schools) is no longer acceptable and non inclusive. A day that is merely about costumes and fun has turned political.”

By signing the petition, the message said, users are “stating that you do not agree with this and want Halloween and it’s celebration to continue in the elementary schools and the classrooms.”

Steve Annear of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.