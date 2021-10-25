A plea of nolo contendere means the defendant neither accepts nor denies responsibility for the charges but agrees to accept punishment.

Barbara Trojan, 63, of North Kingstown, R.I., entered a plea of nolo contendere in July to one count of driving under the influence resulting in death and two counts of “driving so as to endanger, physical injury resulting,” the attorney general’s office said.

A Rhode Island woman was sentenced to seven years in state prison Monday for a 2019 crash in which she drunkenly drove, killing a woman and injuring two other people in East Greenwich, R.I., state Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office said in a statement.

Authorities say prosecutors were prepared to prove that Trojan was behind the wheel of her Volkswagen sedan on the night of Sept. 6. 2019, after spending approximately five hours drinking at an East Greenwich bar, when she crossed three lanes of traffic and diagonally struck an Infiniti SUV that was heading east.

Patricia Daniels and three other people were riding in the SUV, which flipped over and landed on its side, the statement said.

Daniels was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a few days later, the statement said. Two other passengers were taken to the hospital for serious injuries, including head trauma, lacerations, and bruising, the statement said.

Trojan was taken to Kent County Memorial Hospital, where investigators determined that her blood alcohol level was .225, the attorney general’s office said.

On Monday, Trojan was sentenced to 12 years in prison with seven years to serve and the balance of the sentence suspended with probation, the statement said. Trojan was also sentenced to three years of home confinement with a breathalyzer installed in her home. The court ordered Trojan’s license to be revoked for five years following her release, and she must complete substance abuse treatment for alcohol, the statement said.

“The criminal justice system cannot reverse time, yet I hope that today’s sentence of incarceration provides some assurance that those who irresponsibly endanger others will be held to account,” Neronha said in the statement. “I also hope it provides some sense of justice for Patricia’s loved ones and the community.”

