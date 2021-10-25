“The determination of cause and manner of death remain pending further toxicology testing and further investigation. It is likely that it will be a few months before there is a specific determination of cause and manner of death,” New Hampshire Senior Assistant Attorney General Susan G. Morrell wrote Sunday. “At this time, it is anticipated that no additional charges will be brought until these findings are complete.”

But many other questions remain, and they could take months to address. They include: What state did the New Hampshire boy die in? How did he die? Was he a victim of violence? What role, if any, did the child’s mother have in her son’s death? And what about her boyfriend?

“Where is Eli?” That question, which had haunted a little boy’s family and stumped police, was answered Saturday when a cadaver-sniffing dog discovered the body of 5-year-old Elijah “Eli” Lewis in a makeshift grave in Ames Nowell State Park in Abington.

Lewis was one of six children born to Danielle D. Dauphinais of Merrimack, N.H., who is now in jail after pleading not guilty to charges of compelling two people to lie to New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth and Families social workers who were trying to locate Lewis this month. Dauphinais, who is 35, also faces a charge of child endangerment.

Dauphinais’s boyfriend, Joseph B. Stapf, also is in jail after the couple was arrested in New York City on Oct. 17. Stapf, who is 30, has pleaded not guilty to witness tampering and child endangerment.

Both allegedly misled social workers looking for Elijah from Sept. 1 to Oct. 14, according to court records.

Authorities first reported that they believed Lewis had not been seen since April. But after further investigation, they have now concluded the child was seen at least once near the home he shared with his mother and Stapf on Sunset Drive in Merrimack, “sometime within the last 30 days.”

Lewis was first officially reported missing to Merrimack Police by social workers on Oct. 14. The state child protection agency, citing state and federal privacy laws, has refused to discuss its interaction with Lewis, his mother, or with Lewis’s other relatives.

Law enforcement began looking in earnest for the child on Oct. 14, a search that included police climbing onto boats and crisscrossing Naticook Lake looking for the boy. The child’s mother and Stapf lived in a cottage-style home just a few steps from the lake.

From Oct. 14 forward, law enforcement asked for the public’s help in locating the child while they also were trying to locate Dauphinais and Stapf. After the couple was in custody in New Hampshire, law enforcement suddenly shifted its attention to Abington, a town in Massachusetts south of Boston, last Friday.

After a search that lasted two days, Lewis’s body was found Saturday about 9:40 a.m. after a Massachusetts State Police trooper saw ground that was disturbed in a wooded area about 250 yards off Chestnut Street, the Globe reported.

“The search for Eli is over. He is no longer with us. I can not think. I am a wreck,’' his aunt, M.J. Morrison, wrote on a Facebook account she set up for the child. “Eli, we love you so much. I am so sorry buddy. I hope you are at peace. I hope you are watching and see how hard we all tried to find you. I hope you see all of the blue ribbons.”

Morrison led a candlelight vigil Sunday night for her nephew that drew some 200 people to a park in Merrimack.

“Thank you to all of my family members and friends who stood with me today. I am so glad that I was able to do this for Eli,” she wrote. “I was his voice, and I will continue to be until he gets his justice. We love you so much Eli.”

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.