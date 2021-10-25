Biden told reporters that he was aiming for a deal on the package before his trip, which is scheduled to begin Thursday in Rome ahead of the Group of 20 economic summit.

The White House and top Democrats hoped to reach an accord with key centrist holdouts before Biden departs later this week for a United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, that begins Sunday, where he plans to push for a stronger international response to counter global warming and climate change.

President Biden and Democratic congressional leaders raced Monday to strike a compromise on a sprawling domestic policy plan, pushing for a vote within days even as a number of key sticking points remained on health care benefits, paid leave, and how to pay for the package.

“That’s my hope,” the president said Monday as he departed for New Jersey, where he planned to promote the social safety net, climate, and tax increase package, expected to cost up to $2 trillion.

“It would be very, very positive to get it done before the trip,” he added.

Democrats were also facing time pressure to approve a $1 trillion, Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill whose fate is tied to the broader domestic policy bill. Its enactment could hand the party a popular legislative achievement days before elections for governor in Virginia and New Jersey on Nov. 2. Passage of that bill would also stave off the expiration of a series of transportation programs and furloughs for nearly 4,000 federal workers that are set to lapse Sunday.

On Monday afternoon, Biden traveled to Newark to make the case that the infrastructure bill would boost American competitiveness and help commuters, by fixing aging transportation spans such as New Jersey’s Portal Bridge.

Liberals have so far refused to vote for the infrastructure measure until a deal is reached on the far more expansive package, despite mounting pressure from their centrist colleagues.

But a number of outstanding issues remain over the details of the plan, which is facing unified Republican opposition and must draw the support of every Democratic senator and nearly every member of the party in the House.

“No one ever said passing transformational legislation like this would be easy, but we are on track to get this done,” said Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat from New York, the Senate majority leader. “The progress of last week illustrated if you stick together and work toward finding that legislative sweet spot, then we can get big things done.”

Biden huddled over the weekend with Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin, Democrat from West Virginia, a crucial holdout on the measure who has pressed to keep the package to no more than $1.5 trillion, even as Biden and other Democrats have worked to nudge the price tag higher. They are also discussing how to beef up climate provisions in the legislation after Manchin, a longtime defender of his state’s coal industry, rejected a $150 billion clean electricity program that had been the core of the plan’s bid to reduce emissions.

Manchin is also among the lawmakers who have expressed concerns with a liberal push, led by Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, the chairman of the Budget Committee, to expand Medicare to include dental, vision, and hearing benefits. Biden, speaking at a CNN town hall last week, floated an $800 voucher to help accommodate that push. Democrats are also still haggling over the duration and details of a push to include a Medicaid expansion, a new paid leave program and an extension of expanded payments for families with children.

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill on Monday, Manchin expressed reservations about expanding Medicare without addressing the program’s financial stability, telling reporters, “If we’re not being fiscally responsible, that’s really concerning.”

He also expressed concerns about a push to cover the full expansion of health care for the dozen states whose leaders have refused to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

While the states that already expanded Medicaid pay 10 percent of the cost of the expansion, Manchin said he felt it would be unfair for the federal government to cover the entire cost of the expansion and in essence reward states for holding out. Because of a 2012 Supreme Court ruling, there is no way for Congress to force the holdout states to pay 10 percent of the bill against their will.

Negotiators are also still hammering out the details of how to pay for the package. Because Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, another key Democratic holdout on the plan, has rejected increases to corporate and individual tax rates, negotiators are discussing an array of alternatives, including beefing up the IRS’ ability to collect unpaid taxes, a wealth tax on America’s billionaires, a global corporate minimum tax and a tax on what corporations report to shareholders.