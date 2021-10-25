Biden told reporters that he was aiming for a deal on the package before his trip, which is scheduled to begin Thursday in Rome ahead of the Group of 20 economic summit.

The White House and top Democrats hoped to reach an accord with key centrist holdouts before Biden departs later this week for a U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, that begins Sunday, where he plans to push for a stronger international response to counter global warming and climate change.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Democratic congressional leaders raced Monday to strike a compromise on a sprawling domestic policy plan, pushing for a vote within days even as a number of key sticking points remained on health care benefits, paid leave and how to pay for the package.

Advertisement

“That’s my hope,” the president said as he departed the White House on Monday for New Jersey, where he planned to promote the social safety net, climate and tax increase package, expected to cost up to $2 trillion.

“It would be very, very positive to get it done before the trip,” he added.

Democrats were also facing time pressure to approve a $1 trillion, Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill whose fate is tied to the broader domestic policy bill. Its enactment could hand the party a popular legislative achievement days before elections for governor in Virginia and New Jersey on Nov. 2. Passage of that bill would also stave off the expiration of a series of transportation programs and furloughs for nearly 4,000 federal workers that are set to lapse Sunday.

Liberals have so far refused to vote for the infrastructure measure until a deal is reached on the far more expansive package, despite mounting pressure from their centrist colleagues.

But a number of outstanding issues remain over the details of the plan, which is facing unified Republican opposition and must draw the support of every Democratic senator and nearly every member of the party in the House.

Advertisement

Biden and Sen. Chuck Schumer, the majority leader, huddled over the weekend with Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a crucial holdout on the measure who has pressed to keep the package to no more than $1.5 trillion, even as the president and other Democrats have worked to nudge the price tag higher. They are also discussing how to beef up climate provisions in the legislation, after Manchin, a longtime defender of his state’s coal industry, rejected a $150 billion clean electricity program that had been the core of the plan’s bid to reduce emissions.

Manchin is also among the lawmakers who have expressed concerns with a liberal push, led by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, the chairman of the Budget Committee, to expand Medicare to include dental, vision and hearing benefits. Biden, speaking at a CNN town hall last week, floated a $800 voucher to help accommodate that push. Democrats are also still haggling over the duration and details of a push to include a Medicaid expansion, a new paid leave program and an extension of expanded payments for families with children.

Negotiators are also still hammering out the details of how to pay for the package. Because Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, another key Democratic holdout on the plan, has rejected increases to corporate and individual tax rates, negotiators are discussing an array of alternatives, including beefing up the IRS’ ability to collect unpaid taxes, a wealth tax on America’s billionaires, a global corporate minimum tax and a tax on what corporations report to shareholders.

Advertisement

Another key financing proposal, a plan to reduce prescription drug costs by allowing Medicare to negotiate prices, also remains unresolved. Two moderate House Democrats, Reps. Scott Peters of California and Kathleen Rice of New York, rejected a scaled-back plan put forward by White House officials Friday, and negotiators were still working to find a compromise.

Democrats are also still trying to hammer out the details of a limit on how much can be deducted in state and local taxes, a longtime priority of Schumer and lawmakers from high-income states like New York and New Jersey.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.