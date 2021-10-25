Black students were disciplined more harshly and frequently than white students, the investigation found, and Black students were denied opportunities to form student groups. Complaints about such treatment were frequently ignored or brushed off, leading the Justice Department to conclude that the district “was deliberately indifferent to the racially hostile climate in many of its schools.”

The investigation, which focused on reports from 2015 to 2020, found more than 200 examples of racial harassment in the predominantly white Davis School District, north of Salt Lake City, the Justice Department said.

A school district in Utah ignored “serious and widespread” racial harassment for years, failing to respond to complaints from Black and Asian-American students who were called racial slurs and physically assaulted by their peers, according to an investigation by the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

The report was published last week as the Justice Department announced that it had reached a settlement with the district. Under the terms of the settlement, the district agreed to create a new department to handle complaints of racial discrimination; to train its staff to identify and respond to complaints; to teach students how to report harassment; and to offer training to students, employees, and parents to help them identify and prevent racial discrimination in its schools.

“Pervasive racial harassment and other forms of racial discrimination in public schools violate the Constitution’s most basic promise of equal protection,” said Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general of the Civil Rights Division, in a statement. “This agreement will help generate the institutional change necessary to keep Black and Asian-American students safe.”

The Davis School District, Utah’s second largest, has more than 72,000 students, only about 1 percent of whom are Black or Asian-American. In a statement, it said that it “takes these findings very seriously.”

“They do not reflect the values of this community and the expectations of the district,” it said. “The district pledges to correct these practices.”

The Justice Department began investigating the district in 2019. It found that the district had records of at least 212 reports of Black students being called a racial slur across 27 of its schools.

“Peers taunted Black students by making monkey noises at them, touching and pulling their hair without permission, repeatedly referencing slavery and lynching and telling Black students ‘go pick cotton’ and ‘you are my slave,’ ” the department said.

In October 2019, a white elementary school student dressed up as Hitler for Halloween, giving the Nazi salute as he marched in a parade through the hallways, the department said. Staff members did not stop him or report him to the school’s administrators, the report said.

Sometimes, white students would demand that their Black peers give them permission to use racial slurs directed at Black people. When Black students resisted, they were “sometimes threatened or physically assaulted,” the department said.

The harassment would often happen in front of members of the district’s predominantly white faculty and staff, but they “would not respond or intervene in any way,” the department said.

Sometimes, Black and Asian-American students were told “not to be so sensitive,” the department said. Concluding that school employees effectively condoned the behavior, some students stopped reporting harassment and began missing school because of it, according to the report.

Some former students said that racism had persisted in the district for decades.

Jacob Low, 32, and his younger brother, Randy, 27, who attended schools in the district in the early 2000s, said in separate interviews Sunday that students and teachers had repeatedly harassed them for being half Japanese.

In high school, Jacob Low said, an English teacher taunted him in front of other students about his Japanese heritage. Their mother called administrators numerous times, he said, and told them, “You guys have a serious racism problem.”

But administrators and teachers either did not seem to know how to curb the harassment or did not care enough to try to address it, Randy Low said.

“Another student used a racial slur and was not disciplined in any way, and a classroom full of other students witnessed it,” he said. “I realized, why would I bring this up to administration, to my teachers, if the only thing they’re going to do is tell me, ‘You’re OK’?”

Tomoya Averett, 22, who graduated in 2017 from a district high school, said that a group of girls were especially brutal to her in middle school, and that they “made it a point” of calling her a racial slur nearly every day.

“I’m a human who wants to be treated like another human, and it’s sad that at that age I had to ask for respect from people who should have just given it to me,” said Averett, who is Black, in an interview Sunday. “I have nephews and nieces who are in Davis School District, and it just breaks my heart. I’m worried about them every day.”

The acting US attorney for Utah, Andrea Martinez, said in a statement that she hoped the settlement agreement would be “the start of a new chapter in which Black and Asian-American students will attend Davis schools without fear.”

Former students said they were skeptical that real change would happen soon.

“If you have poison in the district, and you do nothing about it, it’s going to remain,” Randy Low said. “So I hope it’s eye-opening to the community. But honestly, it should have been eye-opening 10 years ago.”