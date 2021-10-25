Re “The Legislature can contain health care costs by empowering the Health Policy Commission” (Opinion, Oct. 18): Jon Kingsdale, a board member of Atrius Health, which operates four medical facilities in close geographic proximity to Mass General Brigham’s proposed ambulatory care sites, advocates for wage and price controls in health care, the centerpiece of our state’s economy.
The ambulatory care sites we at Mass General Brigham are proposing to build will offer quality care closer to our patient’s homes for approximately 25 percent lower cost than current Mass General Brigham community hospital rates. The result is lower health care costs for patients and insurers, without compromising quality. Our system is seeking to lower costs, increase patient access, improve the patient experience, and ensure that our academic hospitals treat patients who need the most care.
One of the lessons of COVID-19 is that we do not have “too much” health care in Massachusetts. We do not have enough. Our hospitals, and others across the state, are experiencing renewed pressures due in large part to patients who delayed care over the course of the pandemic and who are now very sick when they arrive at hospitals. It is more dire when you add to this crisis the increased demand for behavioral health services. Now is the time to bring more affordable care to more patients.
John Fernandez
Boston
The writer is president of Mass Eye and Ear and of Mass General Brigham Integrated Care.