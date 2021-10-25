Re “The Legislature can contain health care costs by empowering the Health Policy Commission” (Opinion, Oct. 18): Jon Kingsdale, a board member of Atrius Health, which operates four medical facilities in close geographic proximity to Mass General Brigham’s proposed ambulatory care sites, advocates for wage and price controls in health care, the centerpiece of our state’s economy.

The ambulatory care sites we at Mass General Brigham are proposing to build will offer quality care closer to our patient’s homes for approximately 25 percent lower cost than current Mass General Brigham community hospital rates. The result is lower health care costs for patients and insurers, without compromising quality. Our system is seeking to lower costs, increase patient access, improve the patient experience, and ensure that our academic hospitals treat patients who need the most care.