In this tale of two bridges, is there a more textbook case about what society — and government — deems important? As Alex Green, who teaches public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School, tweeted over the weekend : “Bridge to casino. No bridge to massive Long Island rehab facility. Massachusetts priorities, one decision at a time.”

In September 2014, Wynn Resorts won its battle to obtain a much-coveted casino license; last week, Governor Charlie Baker pledged to build a footbridge to connect Encore Boston Harbor — the Everett casino-hotel complex — to an MBTA station in Somerville. In October 2014, the bridge that connected Quincy to a homeless shelter on Long Island was deemed unsafe and shut down; plans to rebuild it and restore an addiction recovery center on that Boston-owned harbor island have been stuck in limbo ever since.

The remnants of the Long Island Bridge that connected Long Island to Quincy. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Baker’s decision to get behind the footbridge has been smartly packaged as a quality of life issue, embraced by environmentalists, walkers, runners, and bicyclists. But it will also enhance the casino’s bottom line. Meanwhile, building a bridge to a new recovery center would address a public health crisis widely acknowledged by everyone. But building a bridge for people living in tents around Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard is not as crucial as building one for people who might take a stroll across it and end up throwing money into slot machines.

Not that any decision in Massachusetts comes quickly. The idea of a footbridge predated the casino’s development by at least a decade. After winning the license, Wynn Resorts — then headed by Steve Wynn — re-upped it as a way to connect the casino on the Everett side of the Mystic River to the T station at Assembly Row, along with its crowded restaurants and shops.

Initially, Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone, a casino opponent, was anything but encouraging: “A footbridge would benefit Steve Wynn and Steve Wynn only,” he said in 2015. “Wynn is looking to tap into the success of Assembly Row to get more people to his craps table.” But, with the right combination of patience and pressure, attitudes can change. Last week, when Curtatone joined Baker and Everett Mayor Carlo DeMario at the Encore Boston Harbor casino to announce the footbridge, the Somerville mayor said, “Moving forward on the Mystic River bike and pedestrian bridge shows a recommitment to fostering economic, environmental, and mobility equity in the region.”

Who would foot the bill for the footbridge was at first an open question. But Baker is now promising the state will cover the entire cost, estimated at $49 million. “If we get some federal money, that’d be great, but one way or another, it’s going to get paid for and it’s going to get done,” the governor said.

From a policy perspective, getting to yes on the footbridge “was the result of a lot of coordination, a lot of detailed work to make it happen,” Green told me. “I would love to see the same thing with the bridge to Long Island.”

Good luck with that. According to a timeline put together by boston.com, the 63-year-old bridge was shut down by then-Mayor Marty Walsh in October 2014 after the state Department of Transportation declared it structurally unsafe. That caused the abrupt relocation of hundreds of homeless people who were using the harbor island shelter. Then, in 2015, the bridge was torn down. During his second inaugural speech, Walsh promised to rebuild it, along with a new recovery center, and committed $92 million to do it. However, Mayor Thomas Koch of Quincy has vowed to block any bridge rebuilding plan. Last May, after the state Department of Environmental Protection said Quincy had no standing to stop the bridge, the city filed suit against Boston and state environmental regulators.

Baker, meanwhile, has proposed a reasonable plan to create a treatment center on the grounds of the Shattuck Hospital in Franklin Park. But that idea is opposed by environmental groups.

Last week Acting Mayor Kim Janey declared a public health crisis at Mass. and Cass and said the people who are homeless will be relocated to available shelter beds. On Monday, an effort to disperse some of them began.

But that bridge to a new Long Island treatment center? That’s still a bridge too far and too hard to build.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.