Thank you for your article “Stress Point: Therapist shortage grows acute,” by Meredith Goldstein (Page A1, Oct. 17). As a social worker in private practice, I can attest to the truth of this story. Unfortunately, there is a looming complication to the current shortage not mentioned in the article — namely, we do not know if Medicare will continue to cover telehealth after this calendar year. Current Medicare telehealth coverage is contingent on the public health emergency set to expire at the end of 2021. We are all waiting for the federal government to decide if folks with Medicare will be able to continue to have their vital mental health services covered. These individuals have managed not only to find a therapist but also to find a therapist who accepts Medicare, and now even their care may be in jeopardy. If we practitioners are not able to continue to provide telehealth services to Medicare clients, the current crisis will become far worse than acute.

Chaya H. Massefski