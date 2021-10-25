Huzzah for Governor Charlie Baker, calling upon MassGOP chairman Jim Lyons to resign (“Baker calls on Mass. GOP chairman Jim Lyons to resign,” Metro, Oct. 16). As far as I’m concerned, Lyons and his fellow Trump lemmings can’t reach the cliff soon enough. Godspeed to them. They are not Republicans. They are cultists. Sensible Republicans should hope Baker declares his candidacy and then write a check to his reelection campaign. The party you save may be your own.

Peter J. Cotch

Rockport