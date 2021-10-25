Re “Restless dream” (Page A1, Oct. 18): Wonderful article about the beautiful boat Restless, its builder, and its new owner, Dave Galdo, a former South Dakota cattle rancher who strikes me as a very capable guy. Still, a 50-foot boat is a lot for one person. Having sailed a 36-foot Beneteau, mostly close to the Massachusetts shore, for almost 20 years, I echo respect for the ocean and for the weather. I’m sure Galdo’s sailor brother will impress that upon him. My late colleague Dr. Bill Cook of Amesbury, an experienced sailor, used to tell the story of chartering a Hinckley sailboat years ago, I believe from old man Hinckley himself, in Southwest Harbor, Maine. Hinckley looked a bit askance at Cook’s four teenage daughters clambering around the boat and gave him this advice: “I suggest that at all times you keep one hand on the wheel, one hand on the charts, and your heart in your throat.”

Dr. Owen Reynolds