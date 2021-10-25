“No, not really,” Belichick deadpanned. “It was just what was on the menu.”

Asked during a Monday interview on WEEI’s “ The Greg Hill Show ” if Budweiser was his drink of choice, the longtime New England coach gave a characteristic response.

So what would be his go-to drink order?

“Whatever’s cold.”

But for Belichick, beating the Jets — the team he once resigned from coaching after just one day — means just another win. Questioned if there was any lingering bad feeling towards the New York team even after all the ensuing years (and success) in New England, the 69-year-old said it’s not something he considers.

“Yeah that’s so far in the past, I don’t really think about that,” Belichick explained. “Really I just am trying to think about what I can do to help our team perform better and do a good job for the Patriots. That’s all in the rearview mirror, it’s really for me just looking ahead and trying to do a good job with this team. I need to do a better job so I’ll just focus on that.”

And as for the current Patriots, who are now 3-4 ahead of a difficult Week 7 matchup against the Chargers, Belichick had a few thoughts. Here are a few takeaways from his Monday interview:

Belichick praised Josh McDaniels and the Patriots’ offense.

The Patriots got off to a fast start on Sunday, thanks partly to some timely calls from offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Belichick credited McDaniels for keeping New England on track.

“Josh does a great job of designing game-plans and calling the game,” said Belichick. “He’s got a great feel for the game and kind of when to call the plays and keep the defense off-balance.”

Added to that, as Belichick explained, are players who can translate good plans into results on the field.

“A lot of that really comes down to execution,” Belichick continued. “You can have the greatest play in the world and X and O all you want, but it comes down to the players executing and performing well and doing their job, playing with good fundamentals. We had a good amount of that yesterday, it’s something we’ve been trying to build on every week and hopefully we’ll be able to continue each to work on those things and see improvement.”

The Patriots are earning the respect of their coach.

New England’s start to the season has up and down. Still, Belichick likes what he sees in the team’s trajectory.

“I really have a lot of respect for these guys,” said Belichick. “They come to work every day. We’ve improved every day, really every week. We’re far from perfect and far from where we need to be, but we’re heading in the right direction.”

With a nod to some of the recent losses by close margins, Belichick praised the team’s perseverance.

“The guys have had a couple of weeks where it’s been tough, but they’ve showed a lot of mental toughness and resilience to keep showing up and working hard and getting better,” the Patriots’ coach noted. “That’s what you want as a coach to see your team work hard and improve. And they’ve done that.”

The intangibles of Matthew Judon.

When the Patriots signed pass rusher Matthew Judon to a four-year contract in free agency earlier in 2021, it was a commitment not only to the 29-year-old’s talent, but also his personality and off-field leadership.

“He’s got a good balance of all those things,” Belichick explained. “Serious and tough and all football on the field, but has an ability to loosen things up a little bit that’s at the right time and in the right way off the field. It’s always appropriate and well received. He gets along well with everybody, all his teammates.

“It’s a pleasure to work with him,” added Belichick. “He’s very dedicated to playing well, doing his job, and helping the team in any way he can, whether that’s on defense or in the kicking game. I’m really glad we have him and he’s really been a great addition to this team, [and] this organization.”