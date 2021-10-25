Herbert, in his second NFL season, has led the Chargers to a 4-2 start as they prepare to face the Patriots at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Sunday. Through six games, he has thrown for 1,771 yards, with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. The 23-year-old quarterback has vaulted himself into the early MVP conversation, showing his ability to execute big-time throws.

“I have a ton of respect for him,” Belichick said Monday morning. “I think he’s going to be one of the top quarterbacks in the league for a long time to come.”

It sounds as though Patriots coach Bill Belichick is a big fan of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

So, what has made Herbert so successful so early in his career?

“Because he’s really good,” Belichick said. “He’s really good. I thought he was outstanding, just really had everything you’re looking for. He’s very athletic. Good arm. Lots of poise.”

Belichick also highlighted Herbert’s ability to escape the pocket and extend the play, whether it be by scrambling or throwing on the run. He noted Herbert’s success at Oregon, where he finished his college career by recording 3,000 passing yards in back-to-back seasons.

“He’s as good of a quarterback as I’ve seen come out here in quite a while, especially as it fits the pro game,” Belichick said. “I don’t think you’re going to find too many better than him. This guy’s really an impressive player.”

Ahead of last year’s Patriots-Chargers game in Week 13, Belichick was equally complimentary, praising Herbert’s size (6 feet 6 inches), field vision, arm strength, and athleticism. He said the Patriots “thought a lot of” Herbert ahead of the 2020 draft.

But Herbert ended up going sixth overall, while the Patriots traded their first-round selection (23rd overall) and moved back to draft safety Kyle Dugger.

“Obviously, where we were drafting and where he was picked were two different stratospheres,” Belichick said at the time.

Last season, Herbert earned the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award and averaged the most passing yards per game (298.1) by any rookie quarterback in league history.

The game against the Patriots last December, however, was one of the worst of his young career. In his only shutout loss in the NFL, a 45-0 rout, Herbert completed just 49 percent of his passes — a career low — and threw for 209 yards. He threw two interceptions and no touchdown passes, marking the only time in 21 starts he hasn’t been able to find the end zone.

“I thought he was really good when we played him last year,” Belichick said. “Luckily, we had a pretty good day. But I’m not counting on that again.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.