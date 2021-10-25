Trailing by three in overtime, Dennis Schröder began the momentum shift with a tying 3-pointer then Brown, who missed Sunday’s game with a sore knee, added 7 consecutive points, including a hammer dunk on Charlotte’s Miles Bridges.

After coming back from a 12-point deficit to force overtime, the Celtics then punched out the previously undefeated Hornets with a game-ending 14-0 run, behind the brilliance of Jayson Tatum and a thunderous dunk from Jaylen Brown in a 140-129 win.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Celtics resilience Monday was stunning considering their effort level just three days ago. With every reason to relent and allow Charlotte to run away with another victory, Ime Udoka’s crew instead responded with a defining rally.

A large Celtics contingent at the Spectrum Center went into a frenzy.

Tatum sank two free throws in the final seconds for 41 points while Brown added 30 and Schröder scored 23. The Celtics overcame seven 3-pointers by Ball, the marvelous second-year player, and held the Hornets to six 3-pointers in the second half and overtime after allowing 13 in the first half.

The Celtics rallied late in the fourth quarter with a stirring 18-5 run after trailing 114-102, and it was the defense that sparked the run. They harassed LaMelo Ball and his teammates to get steals and fastbreak points. Robert Williams gave the Celtics a brief lead with an alley-oop dunk on a Tatum pass with 1:42 left.

Ball, an emerging star, countered with his sixth 3-pointer to give Charlotte a 122-120 lead with 1:30 left. Tatum then responded with two free throws for the tie. After an improbable steal by Marcus Smart on a Gordon Hayward inbounds pass, the Celtics had a chance to win in regulation but Tatum was stripped on the final possession and the Celtics didn’t get a shot off.

Udoka has constantly said he wants his team to make a better defensive presence, yet the Celtics are struggling to provide any resistance early in games and the Hornets took full advantage. The Hornets, who averaged 12 3-pointers in the first three games, made 11 in the first 17-plus minutes, including four each from Ball and Kelly Oubre.

Most of those looks were open as the Celtics were completely confused in defensive switches and allowed unimpeded looks. Ball, the reigning Rookie of the Year, flipped a few of his three attempts from well beyond the arc.

The only caveat for the Celtics was their offense warmed up after a rough start and began matching Charlotte basket for basket. With Al Horford and Romeo Langford out with injuries, Udoka relied on journeyman Jabari Parker, and he was brilliant in his first-half stint.

He scored 11 points in his first 4-plus minutes, including a trio of 3-pointers. Parker had not made three 3-pointers in a game since November 2019 and was waived, then re-signed just before the season opener. It was Parker’s first significant minutes of the season and it was his best performance as a Celtic.

Tatum then took over in the second period, carrying the Celtics as the Hornets countered with 3-pointers. He finished with 21 first-half points as the Celtics stunningly led 68-66 despite allowing 53 percent shooting and 13 3-pointers.

Schröder, who started for Horford, added 12 points as he begins to get more offensively comfortable in a combo guard role.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.