Emi Gisholt, Newton North — The senior midfielder helped the third-ranked Tigers (11-0-4) stay undefeated, scoring the winner in a 2-1 nonleague victory over Cambridge before notching the tying strike during Thursday’s 1-1 tie against Bay State Conference rival Framingham.

Rafael Gross, Medford — The senior striker netted three goals in Thursday’s 6-0 win over Chelsea to clinch the Greater Boston League title. He added two more goals in Saturday’s signature 3-1 nonleague win over Beverly for the 18th-ranked Mustangs (11-0-4).

Isaac Heffess, Brookline — The New Hampshire-bound midfielder scored five goals in three games for the 13th-ranked Warriors (7-2-6), highlighted by a pair of two-goal performances in Bay State Conference wins over Natick (4-1) and Wellesley (4-1), and the winning goal in Saturday’s 2-0 nonleague triumph over Waltham.