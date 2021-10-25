Emi Gisholt, Newton North — The senior midfielder helped the third-ranked Tigers (11-0-4) stay undefeated, scoring the winner in a 2-1 nonleague victory over Cambridge before notching the tying strike during Thursday’s 1-1 tie against Bay State Conference rival Framingham.
Rafael Gross, Medford — The senior striker netted three goals in Thursday’s 6-0 win over Chelsea to clinch the Greater Boston League title. He added two more goals in Saturday’s signature 3-1 nonleague win over Beverly for the 18th-ranked Mustangs (11-0-4).
Isaac Heffess, Brookline — The New Hampshire-bound midfielder scored five goals in three games for the 13th-ranked Warriors (7-2-6), highlighted by a pair of two-goal performances in Bay State Conference wins over Natick (4-1) and Wellesley (4-1), and the winning goal in Saturday’s 2-0 nonleague triumph over Waltham.
Advertisement
Jake McCabe, Canton — The junior recorded a pair of two-goal performances as the Bulldogs (9-3-3) secured Hockomock League wins over Stoughton (4-1) and North Attleborough (4-0). McCabe leads the league in goals (12) and points (18).
Owen Schnur, Hopkinton — A dynamic playmaker in the Tri-Valley League, Schnur powered the Hillers (12-3-1) to a 5-0 win over Norwood on Tuesday with a goal and two assists before scoring the clincher during Friday’s 2-0 win over Holliston, handing the Panthers their first loss of the season.