After a career-high 13 wins during the regular season, when he also had a 3.16 ERA and 185 strikeouts, McCullers got hurt in the AL Division Series. He pitched 6⅔ scoreless innings in a Game 1 victory over the Chicago White Sox, then allowed one run with five strikeouts over four innings before leaving the Game 4 series clincher Oct. 12 what the team said then was forearm tightness.

“We remained hopeful,” McCullers said Monday, when announcing the day before Game 1 against Atlanta he wouldn’t be on the Houston roster. “We tried to pushed it as far as we could, but just couldn’t make it back to throwing. ... There was no point to write me off before we had to.”

Lance McCullers knew there was a “less than 1 percent” chance that he would be able to pitch in the World Series for the Houston Astros because of a forearm strain. The righthander waited as long as possible, and didn’t beat those odds.

McCullers said the flexor pronator muscle strain in his right arm usually means six to eight weeks before even picking up a ball. The 28-year-old pitcher, who signed an $85 million, five-year contract extension in March through 2026, said doctors have indicated that they don't believe there are any other issues. He expects to be fully healthy by spring training.

“It’s disappointing for sure, especially with the season that I had and the first round that I had,” McCullers said. “But I feel like I made big impacts for our team the whole season and down the stretch and then in the first round. Hopefully, I can make impacts in other areas for this round.”

McCullers started Game 7 of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium, when Houston won its first championship.

While he is out, it was the pitcher and not Astros manager Dusty Baker who made that announcement. Baker didn’t have much to say about any other roster decisions for the World Series, or even who would be Houston’s starting pitcher for Game 2 on Wednesday night.

When asked if he knew who his Game 2 starter would be, Baker responded, “Yeah, but we’re not going to announce it yet because we don’t know who’s starting for them.”

Lefty Framber Valdez will start the opener for Houston, the 27-year-old opposed by veteran Charlie Morton, who’s set to start in the World Series for the third time in five seasons.

Rookie center fielder Jake Meyers didn’t play in the AL Championship Series against Boston after hurting his shoulder trying to make a catch against the wall in the ALDS clincher against the White Sox. Baker wouldn’t say if he expected Meyers to be on the World Series roster that has to be finalized by Tuesday morning.

“We’re not going to announce any of our playoff rosters for a while,” Baker said. “So I’m not at liberty to say right now because they’re still trying to determine that.”

Road warriors

No team has won a World Series game in its home stadium since the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the 2018 World Series.

That was the 18-inning marathon at Dodgers Stadium, before the Red Sox won the next two games there to clinch their fourth World Series title in a span of 15 seasons. Boston did win the first two games of that 2018 Series at Fenway Park.

In 2019, the visiting team won all seven games for the first time in World Series history, with the Washington Nationals taking the series over the Astros by winning Games 6 and 7 at Minute Maid Park.

When the Dodgers won last year’s World Series in six games over the Tampa Bay Rays, all of those games were played at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, where the NL Division Series, NL Championship Series, and World Series were all played inside a bubble because of the pandemic.

Cardinals tab bench coach Oliver Marmol, 35, as new manager

As Oliver Marmol transitioned into a coaching career with the St. Louis Cardinals, it became clear he had the potential to become a big league manager one day. That day has arrived — a little earlier than expected.

The 35-year-old Marmol was promoted from bench coach to the majors’ youngest manager, taking over the Cardinals almost two weeks after Mike Shildt was fired in a surprise move over what was described as “philosophical differences” with the front office.

Marmol is the team’s youngest manager since Marty Marion at age 34 in 1951. Marmol, a New Jersey native who traces his lineage to the Dominican Republic, also becomes the franchise’s second minority manager. Cuban-born Mike González managed the team for parts of the 1938 and 1940 seasons.

“Some of the neighborhoods we lived in early on ... these opportunities don’t come across the table to the majority of the people that grew up like that,” Marmol said. “For them to be able to identify and see someone of color in a position of leadership, especially for a franchise, a winning franchise, one with a history that the St. Louis Cardinals has, is extremely meaningful.”

Marmol was picked by St. Louis in the sixth round of the 2007 amateur draft out of the College of Charleston, but his playing career stalled at Class A Palm Beach. After coaching and managing in the minors, he joined the Cardinals’ major league staff in 2017 as the first base coach. He spent the past three years as the bench coach under Shildt, helping St. Louis to three consecutive postseason appearances.

“Oli’s going to have his own voice. He’s going to be able to put his own fingerprints on this,” John Mozeliak, the president of baseball operations, said. “Ultimately you hope and expect that he learned to do things in his own way, and one that he has a lot of confidence in.”

Ken Griffey Jr. joins Mariners ownership group

The Seattle Mariners announced Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., their most famous former player, has also become the first one to purchase a stake in the ballclub. Mariners Chairman John Stanton said Griffey purchased shares from another minority owner who still retains a stake in the club, and that the purchase had been years in the making.

“It was just a conversation and it just kept snowballing, and then finally I was able to do what I need to do,” Griffey said. “So it wasn’t like I woke up and said, ‘You know what, I think I want to do this now.’ Basic conversation. What’s next and I was able to pull the trigger this year. I had to wait my turn like everybody else.”

Griffey and his family became part of the Seattle Sounders ownership group a year ago, and he said he had conversations with friends like Michael Jordan and Derek Jeter about further investment.

Griffey was the No. 1 overall pick in the amateur draft by the Mariners in 1987. He spent his first 11 seasons with them, helping Seattle to a pair of AL West titles and winning the 1997 AL MVP. He engineered a trade to Cincinnati following the 1999 season but made his way back to Seattle for the conclusion of his career in 2009 and part of the 2010 season before retiring at age 40.

Griffey was also named a senior adviser to Commissioner Rob Manfred earlier this year.