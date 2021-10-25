Daley was a 1971 Whitman-Hanson graduate who went on to play baseball at Bridgewater State before beginning his coaching career in 1976. He served as the varsity girls’ basketball coach for 33 years from 1979-2012, reaching the state tournament 30 times, capturing 15 league titles and compiling a 510-216 record. He also coached JV baseball, founded the Panthers’ volleyball program and served as athletic director for six years.

“It’s a tremendous loss for our community and his family,” Rodgers said. “The beauty of it is the impact he had on so many people will live on.”

Jim Daley, the winningest coach in one sport in the history of Whitman-Hanson Regional High School, died on Monday morning at 67 after battling health issues the last couple of years, athletic director Bob Rodgers confirmed.

“He was the consummate Panther,” said Rodgers, who was coaching at Silver Lake when he first met Daley as a baseball umpire. “He loved this school and the kids and his colleagues and this was the only place he really wanted to teach and he made it his life.”

Daley taught social studies for more than 30 years, serving as department head, and was known for taking his students on international trips.

“He believed in experiencing life,” Rodgers said.

Daley won his 500th game in November 2011, becoming the 13th coach in state history to reach 500 wins, before retiring in 2012. Later that year he was inducted into the Massachusetts Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He was a two-time MBCA Coach of the Year and was named Globe Coach of the Year in 1982. In 2019, he was inducted into the Whitman-Hanson Hall of Fame.

“He had a love for what he was doing,” Rodgers said. “The first Monday after Thanksgiving was like Christmas morning for him. He had a passion for trying to build a team. He hated losing, but wins and losses were not the most important. It was building those relationships with his players.”

In advance of his induction into the MBCA Hall of Famein 2012, Daley told the Globe, “It’s been a great ride. It was a privilege to coach so many wonderful players. Even though we never won a sectional title, we left it all on the floor. We played hard and I’m proud of all of them and thank them.’’

Visiting hours for Jim Daley are scheduled for Thursday, 4-7 p.m., at the Sullivan Funeral Home, 2 Maquin Street, Hanson. A funeral mass will be held Friday morning at 11, at Holy Apostles Parish, 1 Maquin Street, Hanson.