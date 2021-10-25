Wilson and the team said after the game the initial diagnosis was a sprained PCL and that was confirmed by an MRI, the person told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the results.

Wilson was injured in the second quarter of New York’s 54-13 loss to New England Sunday when he was hit by Patriots linebacker Matt Judon , who fell on the back of the quarterback’s legs after he threw an incomplete pass.

Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will be sidelined at least two weeks, an MRI confirmed Monday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the diagnosis.

Wilson said he heard a “pop” in his right knee when he was hurt, and he said after the game "it just kind of feels like something is off as far as just being loose or a little bit unstable a little bit.” There was some initial concern the injury might have been more serious, but initial exams indicated it was likely a PCL injury and not a potentially season-ending situation.

Packers WR Adams on COVID list

The Packers likely will have to face the unbeaten Cardinals without 2020 All-Pro receiver Davante Adams and defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

General manager Brian Gutekunst said Adams was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That announcement came just over an hour after coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that Barry had tested positive.

LaFleur said Barry is fully vaccinated and therefore could join the Packers (6-1) for Thursday night’s game if he tested negative Tuesday and Wednesday.

“But I’m not going to hold my breath on that,” LaFleur said.

Browns QB Mayfield remains out

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield remains out with a left shoulder injury that could sideline him for this week’s game against the rival Steelers.

Mayfield was not on the practice field during the portion of Monday’s practice open to reporters. He didn’t play against Denver Thursday night, when it was disclosed he also has a fracture in his non-throwing shoulder along with a completely torn labrum.

Mayfield initially injured his shoulder Sept. 19. He was playing with a harness to stabilize his shoulder when he broke part of his humerus bone after being tripped during a game against Houston.

Bears coach Nagy has COVID

Bears coach Matt Nagy said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Nagy, who is vaccinated, announced the result during a Zoom call minutes after his usual in-person session was switched.

“I feel pretty good,” he said from his car.

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will run meetings that Nagy can’t conduct virtually.

League rules say vaccinated individuals who are asymptomatic can return to the practice facility once they have two consecutive negative PCR tests taken at least 24 hours apart. If they are symptomatic, they need two negative tests taken at least 24 hours apart and must be symptom-free for 48 hours.

The Bears had four players on the COVID-19 list as of Monday morning, including star linebacker Robert Quinn and veteran tight end Jimmy Graham. Linebacker Caleb Johnson and right tackle Elijah Wilkinson were added to it hours before Sunday’s blowout loss at Tampa Bay. Running back Damien Williams was removed from the list Saturday.