“I took over in 2003 and then the drought happened,” Bishop Stang’s 18-year head coach Tom Kennedy joked. “I’m ecstatic. I’m just happy for these guys because they work hard and they not only play competitively in the season, but they play competitively in the summer. They all worked at their games.”

Just one week removed from winning the South sectional title, Bishop Stang maintained its steady play in cold and rainy conditions at Sandy Burr and posted a team score of 305 to hold off Canton (309) and secure the program’s first state championship since it won back-to-back titles in 2001 and 2002.

WAYLAND — The sky was pitch black by the time the Bishop Stang boys’ golf team finished its practice round at Sandy Burr Country Club on Sunday evening. The sky wasn’t much brighter Monday morning when the Spartans returned to the course for the Division 2 state championship.

The Spartans benefitted from matching 74s by junior Kyle Farias and freshman Matthew Oliveira, a 14-year-old from Dartmouth who raised eyebrows last week when he captured the Country Club of New Bedford’s men’s club championship, becoming the youngest player to do so in the club’s 119-year history.

Sophomore Matt Costello (75) and junior Redmond Podkowa (82) also contributed to the Bishop Stang’s team total. Freshman John Podkowa (83) and sophomore Noah Cormier (97) played for the Spartans, though only the top four scores from each team counted toward team totals.

Austin Prep junior Max Hampoian, following through on his tee shot at Sandy Burr Country Club in Wayland, captured the Division 2 individual title with a 3-under par 69. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Austin Prep junior Max Hampoian claimed medalist honors and left as the individual champion after carding a 3-under-par 69. He outlasted St. Mary’s of Lynn senior Aidan Emmerich and Tyngsborough junior Trevor Drew, who shot matching 70s, as well as Somerville senior Aidan O’Donovan (72).

Hampoian played with Emmerich and said the North sectional champ was “unreal” on Monday, before noting the highlight of his round was his first four holes.

“”I played unbelievable. I made birdie on all four of them,” Hampoian said. “I just put it close and my putter was hot today, so everything was working basically.”

North Andover senior James Robbins and Beverly junior Aidan LeBlanc carded matching 74s to join Farias and Oliveira in a four-way tie for fifth place. Medfield and Concord-Carlisle tied for third in the team rankings with 317 points apiece, while Old Rochester and Austin Prep each had 324 to round out the top five in a tie for fifth.

MIAA Division 2 Championship results

at Sandy Burr Country Club

Team

1. Bishop Stang, 305; 2. Canton, 309; 3. Concord-Carlisle, 317; 3. Medfield, 317; 5. Austin Prep, 324; 5. Old Rochester, 324.

Individual

69 — Max Hampoian, Austin Prep (Par 72).

70 — Aidan Emmerich, St. Mary’s; Trevor Drew, Tyngsborough.

72 — Aidan O’Donovan, Somerville.

74 — Aidan Leblanc, Beverly; Matt Oliveira, Bishop Stang; Kyle Farias, Bishop Stang; James Robbins, North Andover.

75 — Will Gefteas, Canton; Matt Costello, Bishop Stang; Tyler Bruneau, Concord-Carlisle; Conor Hunter, Canton.