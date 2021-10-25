Bositis, who has coached the Panthers for 51 years, will get another crack at No. 500 Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the regular-season finale at King Philip. He isn’t too stressed about accomplishing the feat.

Franklin tied host Milford, 1-1, Monday under the lights in a Hockomock League battle filled with physical play in a playoff-type atmosphere.

Sitting at 499 career wins, Franklin boys’ soccer coach Fran Bositis will have to wait at least one more game to reach the 500-win milestone.

“From my perspective I knew this could be the 500th win, but I did not mention anything to my team and it’s not that big a deal,” said Bositis. “If it’s God’s will, it will get done, that’s just how I feel. It wasn’t his will tonight and that’s OK, both teams played hard and it was a great game.”

Advertisement

Milford (11-3-3) controlled possession in the first half, but didn’t find the back of the net until the 46th minute when John Borges sent a cross from the right wing into the box and Eduardo Santana headed it home for a 1-0 lead.

A minute later, Franklin (9-4-4) responded with a rush down the left side. Jack Moran crossed the ball into the box and a streaking Will Krysak finished it to tie the score, 1-1.

The intensity cranked up from there as both teams emptied the tank. Milford had a header go off the side of the net with seven minutes left before keeper Kevin Gomes saved a point-blank shot from Franklin with four minutes remaining.

“When Milford scored the [first] goal our chins didn’t go down,” said Bositis. “It’s great for the team to be in matches like this for the state tournament.”

The draw extended Milford’s unbeaten streak to 12 games. The Scarlet Hawks, which entered the season without a regular-season loss since 2018, started 0-2 and then fell to 2-3 on Sept. 22.

Advertisement

They are 9-0-3 since and can clinch the Hockomock League Kelly-Rex Division title with a win over Taunton on Wednesday.

“I remember after losing the first two, kids were down but we have leaders who brought them back up,” said Milford coach Antonio Pinto. “We knew we had a good team but we had to work hard and prove it.”

Archbishop Williams 2, St. Mary’s 2 — The Spartans (8-7-3) scored twice in the last five minutes to manage a tie against host ABW (6-7-2) in a Catholic Central Cup consolation. Senior Ryan Fraher got the Spartans on the board, and classmate Richard LeBrun notched the equalizer with 5 seconds left in the game.

Cardinal Spellman 11, Bishop Fenwick 0 — Seniors Alex Kuzmich (4 goals, 3 assists) and Melvin Alves (3 goals) to carry the Cardinals (13-0-3) to the Catholic Central Cup semifinal win.

Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Greater New Bedford 1 — The Falcons (14-1) trailed 1-0 at halftime, but Reece Cordeiro, Ryan Moitoso, and Kevin Smith scored second-half goals to mount a comeback win for the hosts.

Gloucester 3, Marblehead 0 — Andrew Coelho (2 goals) and Gino Tripoli (goal) scored to seal the sixth straight win for the Fishermen (13-2-1) in the Northeastern Conference matchup.

Mansfield 1, Taunton 0 — Matty Hyland scored the lone goal for the Hornets (7-4-4) in the 24th minute to secure the Hockomock League win. Ty Duffin made his first varsity start in net and made 10 saves to record the shutout.

Advertisement

Natick 2, Peabody 0 — Junior Cameron Kozul scored both goals for the Redhawks (1-9-2) in the nonleague matchup.

North Reading 1, Newburyport 0 — With 1:25 remaining, Kiernan Schulz fired a through ball between two Clipper defenders, finding junior Josh Stanieich, who pulled the ball to his left foot and beat the keeper from 10 yards out, lifting the Hornets (10-3-3) to a Cape Ann League victory and handing the No. 16 Clippers (14-1-1) their first defeat. The goal was Stanieich’s 10th in 13 games.

Pembroke 6, Scituate 0 — Ethan Sullivan (goal, assist), Andrew Gleason (goal, assist), Will McManus (goal), and Jack Duperre (goal) were among the six goal scorers for the No. 17 Titans (12-2-1) in their Patriot League win. Declan Crowley tallied two assists.

Pentucket 1, Lynnfield 0 — Liam Sullivan scored the lone goal, assisted by Max Markuns, for Pentucket (7-5-3) to win Cape Ann League match and qualify the team for the MIAA Division 3 state tournament. Tyler Correnti made six saves to record the shutout.

Randolph 3, Dedham 2 — Angelot Jerome, Jonathan Thea, and Jonas Norsic scored for the Blue Devils (3-11-1) in their nonleague win.

Sharon 2, Canton 2 — Adam Eastmon scored on a penalty kick for a 1-1 game in the first half, and Adam Landstein tied the game with three minutes left in the second half to rescue a draw for Sharon (4-9-3) in the Hockomock League contest.

Field hockey

Durfee 5, Apponequet 1 — Kat Gauvin and Kacey Curran each recorded two goals and an assist for the Hilltoppers (12-3-3) in the nonconference win.

Advertisement

Hanover 3, Norwell 0 — Katie Radzik, Ava Toglia, and Victoria Leary scored for the Hawks (7-6-1) in their Patriot League win. McKenzie Foley, Mia Nofi, and Meghan Enos tallied assists, and MaryKate Vermette recorded the shutout in goal.

Sandwich 3, Barnstable 0 — Paige Hawkins (2 goals) and Lily Tobin (1 goal) each scored in the a Cape & Islands League victory for the fifth-ranked Blue Knights (12-1-2).

Somerset Berkley 2, Dartmouth 1 — Ava Pontes and Karissa Albin each scored for the Raiders (8-4-3) in a nonleague win over No. 17 Dartmouth (12-1-3), dealing the Indians their first loss.

Walpole 3, Wellesley 0 — Kerin Birch, Caroline Whelan, and Lauren Wong scored for the No. 1 Porkers (15-0) in their Bay State Conference win. Whelan, Wong, and Jess Tosone tallied assists.

Watertown 6, Wilmington 0 — Sophomore Molly Driscoll’s four goals led the sixth-ranked Raiders (17-0) to a Middlesex League Freedom Division win.

Girls’ soccer

Austin Prep 2, Bishop Stang 1 — Behind goals from sophomores Emily Clay and Sydney DeRoche, the third-ranked Cougars (15-1-2) earned a victory in the Catholic Central Cup semifinals.

Bishop Feehan 1, Bishop Fenwick 0 — Senior Ava Detorie scored the game’s only goal, lifting the second-ranked Shamrocks (15-1-1) to the Catholic Central Cup semifinal win and hand the Crusaders (8-1-6) their first loss of the season and avenging a defeat earlier in the season. “It’s great to get that win back,” said Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva. “It was a fantastic game, extremely competitive. Whenever these two teams meet, it’s always a great game.”

Advertisement

Bourne 5, Wareham 0 — Senior captain Emma Correira scored and added two assists and sophomore Zoe Ridl contributed two goals in a South Coast Conference win for the Canalmen (7-10).

East Bridgewater 3, Bridgewater-Raynham 2 — Senior Erin Condon (two goals) scored the winner in stoppage time as the Vikings (8-7-2) rallied from a 2-0 deficit for the nonleague win. Eighth grade goalie Bella Moore with two clutch saves in the final five minutes.

Fairhaven 1, Case 0 — Liza Pinette scored the lone goal for the Blue Devils (7-6-1) and Sarah Reis earned the shutout in net in the South Coast Conference win.

Hingham 7, Marshfield 0 — Ava Maguire scored three times and Sophie Reale added two goals in a Patriot League win for the top-ranked Harborwomen (15-0-1).

Marblehead 4, Melrose 0 — Sophomore Lydia Bailey scored twice in the second half and Cait Mullins added a goal and an assist in a nonleague win for the Magicians (12-3-1).

Oliver Ames 1, Foxborough 1 — Jordan Carman scored in the first minute for the No. 4 Warriors (12-1-3), but Emma Gavin equalized in the second half for the No. 13 Tigers (12-1-2), ending the Hockomock League Davenport Division match in a draw.

Pentucket 3, Lynnfield 2 — Sophomore Victoria Wilson, junior Sabrina Campbell, and senior captain Annabelle Sylvanowicz scored for Pentucket (11-4-2) in the Cape Ann victory.

Seekonk 1, Somerset Berkley 0 — Lauren Couitt scored the eventual winner with just under five minutes to go in the first half, lifting the Warriors (11-6) over Somerset Berkeley.

Silver Lake 2, Plymouth North 1 — Junior Shea Kelleher netted both goals for the Lakers (8-4-4), including converting a second-half penalty kick to earn the Patriot League win.

Swampscott 3, Haverhill 0 — The Big Blue (9-2-4) were led by Laine Foutes (2 goals) and Abby Eichler (2 assists) to earn a nonleague victory.

West Bridgewater 7, Abington 1 — Rachael Geniuch’s five-goal performance powered the Wildcats (15-1) to the nonleague win. Kylie Fuller and Amanda Jacques scored as well, and Madi Morash and Arianna Georgantas tallied assists.

Whitman-Hanson 3, Duxbury 2 — The No. 15 Panthers (11-5-1) scored three goals in the final 12 minutes to earn a dramatic comeback Patriot League victory. Nora Manning found the back of the net twice, including winner, and Olivia Borgen added a tally.

Girls’ volleyball

Ashland 3, Framingham 0 — Junior Cassie Marrella (5 kills), junior captain Taylor Simpson (5 kills, 5 aces), and junior captain Cici Labbe (4 aces) powered the offense for the Clockers (10-9) in the nonleague match.

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Plymouth South 1 — Dominant performances from Alayna Rooney (6 aces, 3 kills, 13 digs), Lucy Swanson (14 kills, 15 digs), and Grace Presswood (17 kills, 14 digs, 4 aces) led the No. 2 Dolphins (15-2) to the nonleague win.

Falmouth 3, Mashpee 0 — Setter Camille Leite (13 assists, 2 kills), Sydney Sevigny (6 kills, 2 blocks), and Meghan Robbins (3 kills, 3 aces, 14 service points) led the Clippers to a nonleague win.

King Philip 3, Medway 0 — Junior Sami Shore (7 kills, 3 blocks) and senior Stella Bailey (4 aces, 5 digs) kickstarted the ninth-ranked Warriors (18-0) to a nonleague win.

Triton 3, Whittier 0 — Senior Stonehill commit Mia Berardino notched 11 kills, 10 aces, 4 digs, and added a block, leading the Vikings (8-7) to a nonleague win.

Ursuline 3, Bellingham 0 — Whitney Caulfield collected 9 kills and Abby Girard added 8 kills and 3 aces in a nonleague win for the Bears (10-4).

Emma Healy, Cam Kerry, Nate Rollins, AJ Traub, and Christopher Williams contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.