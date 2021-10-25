Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones will undergo surgery on his injured shoulder and is out for the season, according to NFL Network.
Jones was placed on injured reserve on Saturday after suffering the injury in the Patriots’ overtime loss to the Cowboys last week.
Through six games, Jones had been on the field for 54.2 percent of New England’s defensive snaps and 42.8 percent of the special teams snaps. He has recorded 20 tackles.
The injury puts the focus on the other cornerbacks — Jalen Mills, J.C. Jackson, and Joejuan Williams.
Myles Bryant will also be in the mix after being signed from the practice squad ahead of the win over the Jets, in which he recorded two solo tackles and assisted on four more.
Advertisement
Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.