Red Sox manager Alex Cora, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, president Sam Kennedy, and general manager Brian O’Halloran are discussing the end of the Red Sox’ season with reporters.

Bloom said Tom Goodwin won’t be returning to the staff.

“The intent is that everyone else will be back,” he said.

Goodwin, the Sox’ first base coach, was unvaccinated during the season, which led to at least two quarantines as a close contact of individuals who tested positive.

“His vaccination status had nothing to do with this decision, it was a baseball decision,” Bloom said.

What Chaim Bloom said:

On the season as a whole:

“I think in terms of this team, we started something, in terms of feeling like we have a bunch of guys who are joining this group who are ready to help us going forward. I think we’re there, I think the vision now is just to continue to build on what we had this year where we had Fenway Park — playing postseason baseball, meaningful games, almost all the way to the World Series.”

On Rafael Devers’s injury:

“We did our best to get a handle on what was going on, really [it was] elbow inflammation, it’s something we’re managing, nothing concerning. ... Kudos to our medical staff and to Rafi for how he managed to play through it. Something that rest should do a lot to help.”

On the upcoming CBA negotiations:

“With relation to CBA, that’s anybody’s guess. We just need to make sure we’re ready, we have our ducks in a row.”

Will Eduardo Rodriguez be handed a qualifying offer?

“We haven’t made any of those decisions yet.”

Is there room for both Kyle Schwarber and J.D. Martinez in the lineup?

“Look, we played some of our best baseball in that alignment [with Schwarber at first and Martinez at DH] with Kyle learning that position on the fly. And I think we saw him get better as time went on — pretty good sense of humor about it too. Both guys are really talented players.

“We have to look at it all this offseason, it can unfold in a few ways. Both guys obviously play the outfield as well. Talent is talent, there’s a lot of different ways to get where we want to go.”

What Alex Cora said

On the Red Sox rotation:

“One of the reasons we ended up winning the wildcard and we got to where we ended up is because of those guys, and with Chris Sale being healthy and the way he finished the season. I think everybody here and everybody in the organization feels very positive about his offseason program and what’s gonna happen next year.

“There’s some young guys that we liked, and we will make decisions over the course of the offseason how we use them next year.”

How to get Matt Barnes back to himself:

“I think those conversations have already started. ... He’s still a really good pitcher, we know that, obviously, it didn’t end up the way we want it to.

“There’s a lot of factors that come into play, including 10 days he was out of the equation because of COVID. So, we’ve talked to Barnesy. ... We’re gonna attack the offseason the right way. And I hate to guarantee things but he’ll be a big part of us going forward.”

