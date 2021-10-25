No one could question the song choice, as the Eagles earned a thrilling victory over a loaded Division 1 field at Wentworth Hill Country Club on Monday. St. John’s Prep (306) claimed its 15th state golf title after outlasting Wellesley (308) and Xaverian (309), and St. John’s Shrewsbury (310). Boston College High (313), Westford Academy (314), and Lincoln-Sudbury (314) all turned in strong scores as well.

PLAINVILLE — Moments after clinching the program’s first state championship since 2015, members of the St. John’s Prep boys’ golf team bounced around and bobbed their heads to DJ Khaled’s “All I Do Is Win.”

Alex Landry (74), Terry Manning (76), Ian Rourke (76), Nick DeVito (80), Emmet Phelan (80), and Brendan O’Holloran (82) shined for Prep in a total group effort.

“It’s a full team,” said Brian Jasiak, Prep’s first-year varsity head coach.“On any given day, the top four can be interchangeable. They stay positive and support each other.”

Wellesley High's Simon Murray overcomes cold and rainy conditions at Wentworth Hills CC to hit his approach shot on the 15th fairway. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Wellesley sophomore Ryan Keyes (35-35—70) won the individual title on the par-71 course, finishing with five birdies and four bogeys.

He found a way over Lincoln-Sudbury’s Jared Drew (71), Xaverian’s Joey Lenane (73), Westford Academy’s Molly Smith (73), Landry, St. John’s Shrewsbury’s John Pagano (74), Westford Academy’s Morgan Smith (74), Xaverian’s Spencer Dumas (75), Amherst’s Piet Hartman (75), BC High’s Nick McCabe (76), Arlington’s Michael Scheschareg (76), Wachusett’s Mitchell Bullett (76), Rourke, and Manning.

Keyes, who said Monday marked his first-ever individual win, tried to stay steady and poised the entire day. He went for greens, not for pins, and said his putter got hot. He was pleased with his round, but wasn’t sure he had clinched it among such a strong field.

It turned out 70 was enough, and Keyes was both thrilled and relieved.

“I’ve come close many times, but this is the first time I finally broke through,” Keyes said.

Keyes and his teammates were disappointed to miss out on first place as a group, knowing they had the pieces in place to claim the title. Wellesley will lose one senior and one sophomore transfer, but expectations will be high once again in 2022.

The title, however, belonged to a Prep squad with six seniors. A clutch 55-foot putt from Manning proved to be key as the Eagles liked their odds once they knew they had finished ahead of rival St. John’s Shrewsbury.

“It’s nice to get our first state championship as a group,” said DeVito, a senior. “It means a lot to everyone on the team.”

MIAA Division 1 Championship results

at Wentworth Hills Country Club

Team

1. St. John’s Prep, 306; 2. Wellesley, 308; 3. St. John’s (Shrewsbury), 310; 4. BC High, 313; 5. Lincoln-Sudbury, 314; 5. Westford, 314.

Individual

70 — Ryan Keyes, Wellesley (Par 71).

71 — Jared Drew, Lincoln-Sudbury.

73 — Joseph Lenane, Xaverian; Molly Smith, Westford.

74 — Morgan Smith, Westford; Alex Landry, St. John’s Prep; John Pagano, St. John’s (Shrewsbury).

75 — Spencer Dumas, Xaverian; Piet Hartman, Amherst-Pelham.

76 — Michael Scheschareg, Arlington; Terry Manny, St. John’s Prep, Nick McCabe, BC High; Mitchell Bullett, Wachusett; Ian Rourke, St. John’s Prep.

77 — Reilly Fowles, Northampton; Simon Murray, Wellesley.









Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.