For an analytical view of how the Bruins are faring, let’s sort through some advanced numbers, with the help of NHL.com , Hockey Reference, Natural Stat Trick, and Evolving Hockey:

But the early returns on this squad are decent, if not good, despite some less-than-ideal play in net.

SUNRISE, Fla. — Through the first two weeks of their late-starting season, the Bruins are 3-1-0. Five other teams have played fewer minutes, so we’re looking at a small sample size of assessments.

▪ At 5 on 5, the Bruins are outshooting opponents by a greater percentage (58.4) than any team but the Minnesota Wild (60). The Bruins’ percentage of expected goals — a measure of shot and scoring chance quality — is fourth, behind Minnesota, Buffalo (wait, Buffalo?) and Pittsburgh. The Sabres have been hot, no doubt. The Bruins could be a little luckier and/or cleaner, though: they’re an even 9 for 9 against in actual goals at even strength.

▪ The tandem of Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman — reverse the order if you wish — has posted the fifth-worst save percentage at 5 on 5 (89.29). Of the 63 goalies who have played, Ullmark ranks 43rd, and Swayman 54th in goals saved above average. They are 42nd and 55th, respectively, in save percentage at 5 on 5. They’ve got a bit of work to do to reach Tuukka Rask’s level. Coach Bruce Cassidy has yet to name a starter for Wednesday’s tilt against the Panthers.

▪ The Bruins’ defense has been working in their new netminders slowly, or trying to. Relative to time on ice, the B’s are allowing the third-fewest shot attempts (48.93 per every 60 minutes of hockey). Only Tampa and Buffalo have been stingier. (Again, give the Sabres credit; Don Granato has them locking it down.) Also, only Calgary, Buffalo and Arizona are allowing fewer scoring chances per 60 minutes than the Bruins (23.69).

▪ However, a few leaks in net have saddled the Bruins with the eighth-worst goals-against average, relative to how much they’ve played (2.77 goals against per 60 minutes). Only Arizona has a worse ratio of expected goals against, to actual goals surrendered.

▪ It’s fair to call it a middling few opening games for the Bruins’ power play, which ranks 14th in success rate (2 for 9, 22.2 percent). Nothin’ wrong with the penalty kill, sitting in seventh (12 for 14, 85.7 percent).

▪ Brad Marchand, take a bow. The ace left winger ranks 10th in the NHL in points per game (1.75, four goals, three assists in four games). Among players who have taken more than six shots, only Pierre-Luc Dubois (4 for 8) has a better shooting percentage than Marchand (4 for 9, 44.4 percent). As of Monday, he also had the first and only penalty-shot goal in the NHL.

▪ Charlie McAvoy’s 23:25 time on ice was about a shift less than last year’s career-high 24:00. That will rise if the Bruins keep drawing power plays; McAvoy, playing the point on the No. 1 unit, is averaging 2:04 per game. In his Bruins heyday, Torey Krug was well over three minutes.

▪ Only two forwards — Nikolaj Ehlers and Mathew Barzal — have fired more shot attempts than David Pastrnak (28) at even strength, and only Barzal and John Tavares have a higher expected goals rating (1.62). Pastrnak has scored one even-strength goal. He also has a power-play goal. Over 82 games, that’s a 41-goal pace.

▪ Still time for Patrice Bergeron to reclaim his throne as the Bruins’ most efficient faceoff man, but right now Tomas Nosek has him beat (63.2 percent, eighth-best in the league; Bergeron, 59.5, ranks 17th).

▪ A truly jarring stat: only 18 players in the league are older than Bergeron, who turned 36 July 24.

Matt Porter