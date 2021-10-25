WWE is returning to TD Garden for the 2022 season.
The Garden will host WWE’s Survivor Series on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, the company announced Monday after releasing the dates and locations for its 2022 pay-per-view schedule.
TD Garden was supposed to be the site for the 2020 SummerSlam before the pandemic canceled the event. Another pay-per-view event is scheduled for May 8 at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence.
“Since returning to live events this past July, our fans have graciously expressed a tremendous appetite to attend WWE shows,” said WWE President Nick Khan. “As they begin to make plans for next year, we wanted to make sure that the 2022 schedule and locations of our pay-per-views was made available to them.”
The 2022 slate will mark a record for the most stadium events in a calendar year for WWE. WrestleMania is scheduled for two nights at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on Apr. 2 and 3, while SummerSlam will be at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on July 30.
Full schedule:
- Saturday, January 1 – Day 1® at State Farm Arena in Atlanta
- Saturday, January 29 – Royal Rumble® at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis
- Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 – WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Dallas
- Sunday, May 8 – Pay-Per-View at Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I.
- Sunday, June 5 – Pay-Per-View at Allstate Arena in Chicago
- Saturday, July 2 – Money In The Bank® at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
- Saturday, July 30 – SummerSlam® at Nissan Stadium in Nashville
- Saturday, September 3 or Sunday, September 4 – Pay-Per-View at TBD location
- Saturday, November 26 – Survivor Series® at TD Garden in Boston