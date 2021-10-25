WWE is returning to TD Garden for the 2022 season.

The Garden will host WWE’s Survivor Series on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, the company announced Monday after releasing the dates and locations for its 2022 pay-per-view schedule.

TD Garden was supposed to be the site for the 2020 SummerSlam before the pandemic canceled the event. Another pay-per-view event is scheduled for May 8 at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence.