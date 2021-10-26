Guilty pleasures be damned: Experimental pop duo 100 gecs makes genre-mashing bangers that reject all notions of musical snobbery in favor of the good time that lies beyond, and they’ve become unlikely tastemakers in the process. At the hands of songwriter-producers Laura Les and Dylan Brady, decades’ worth of critically derided sounds — Auto-Tuned bubblegum pop, crunkcore, screamo, dubstep, and plenty more — melt into mischievous, often earnest tunes that revel in maximalism for the dazzling hell of it. The effect is only sweetened by the fact that their 2019 debut album, “1000 gecs,” catapulted them to the top spot of both the New York Times’ and VICE’s best-of-the-year lists.

Naturally, anticipation was high for Monday night’s sold-out performance at the Royale, which marked the band’s first headlining show in Boston after the pandemic scrapped their 2020 world tour plans. Their previous Boston outing, an opening slot on Brockhampton’s 2019 arena tour, showed them working out the kinks of a relatively untested live performance, but Monday night demonstrated that they’ve found their footing since then. Following an enthusiastically received opening set from hyperpop up-and-comer Alice Gas, Brady and Les bounced onstage donning yellow and purple wizard robes, in front of an LED backdrop modeled after the Windows 95 “3-D maze” screensaver. Head-banging and flailing between a massive set of prop speakers, they drew heavily from “1000 gecs,” with fan favorites such as the trash-talking “Money Machine” and electroska “Stupid Horse” sending the crowd into a frenzy somewhere between a hard-core show and a rave, breaking from the bangers only for an impish xylophone duet and an acoustic (yet still heavily Auto-Tuned) rendition of “gecgecgec.”