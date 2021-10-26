Many fans of Larry David have been calling the time of creative death of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” for years, but the HBO series continues to entertain nonetheless. Certainly in every season — we’re on No. 11 right now — some of the episodes are better than others. And certainly “Curb” no longer has the revelatory quality it did early on, when it was a new thrill to see the co-creator of “Seinfeld” unleashed in a semi-improvisational format.

But I’m sticking with the show, which returned on Sunday with “The Five-Foot Fence.” It’s that rare comedy that, to me, did not lapse into self-parody by season 6 or 7. The premiere was decent enough — not a standout, but there were moments, some of which added up at the end of the half-hour, others of which may matter more as the season develops. On “Seinfeld” and on “Curb,” David has been a fan of the farcical denouement, where everything comes together — or collides, depending on the situation.