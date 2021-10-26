In addition to his work with the Flecktones and various writing projects, Wooten has a robust solo career. He started an independent record label, Vix Records, and, along with his wife, Holly, he founded a music retreat outside Nashville. Wooten, the fifth son of military parents, talked by phone about all that and more in advance of his upcoming performance.

Victor Wooten, the five-time Grammy-winning electric bassist and founding member of Béla Fleck and the Flecktones, will make his Symphony Hall debut later this week when he performs his concerto, “La Lección Tres” under the baton of Thomas Wilkins. The performances, which start Thursday, mark the premiere of the full orchestral arrangement of the concerto, which expands on themes from Wooten’s book “The Music Lesson.”

You’ve known Thomas Wilkins for decades, but this will be your first time playing together. How did this come about?

Tom just called me one day, and it was the perfect time, because I had a new piece I could send him. It was out of the blue.

“La Lección Tres” expands on your 2008 novel, “The Music Lesson” — how so?

The book has a measure of music at the beginning of each chapter, so when you put all those measures together, you get the main melody for a song called “The Lesson,” which is on a record that came out that same day as the book. The first version was for solo bass. The audiobook had Béla Fleck on banjo, Howard Levy on harmonica, a guitar player, keyboards, percussion, so that was like lesson number two. So this is the lesson three.

Does that mean you’ve been working on versions of this song for something like 13 years now?

Yes, but I didn’t know it! I’ve been playing it live, and when you play something live it just changes. It expands. The concerto gave me a chance to really flesh out some of the inner melodies. I can turn a melody into a movement. It’s challenging, but so much fun.

How does writing a concerto differ from writing a song?

I’m usually in the R&B, funk, jazz world. We work with some wind instruments, but it’s usually trumpets and saxophones. In the orchestral world, I’m working with different textures. So now I have French horns, which is one of my all-time favorites. It just sounds like royalty to me. Even putting a simple melody in a French horn, or violin, or an oboe already sounds different. It reaches the body differently than the instruments I’m used to working with. The instrumentation is so different, and it’s so much bigger. Even the drum set is spread out.

You’re also playing a new type of bass?

I wanted my electric bass to have the same sustain as a cello or violin, so I had a company make a bass that’s a combo between an electric bass and a cello. I wanted to be able to hold it just like an electric bass, so I can play it with my fingers, but it also has a curved fingerboard so I can bow it.

You’ve written novels, you’ve had a long career as a performer, there’s your music camp, Wooten Woods, and you’ve got your own independent recording label — how does it all fit together?

It fits together because I have help. There’s a team. If it was just me, it would not work. I wouldn’t have the time to be creative.

Right, but is there some grander plan here?

Absolutely: reaching people. Not everybody likes jazz, not everybody likes funk. But some of those people will read a book. Some of those people will read an interview somewhere, or listen to the symphony.

My parents didn’t really care about the music so much, but they cared about who we were as people. My mom would say, “What does the world need with just another good musician? We have plenty. What the world needs are good people.” So that is really my overall goal: to help people become the good people that they really are.

That’s the big reason. The other one is just, I love expressing myself. I love playing music, but not just R&B, not just jazz. Music is bigger than all of that. Life is bigger than all of that, and I want to experience as much of it as I can.

Is there a “Lección Quatro” in the works?

Not yet. But who knows! I didn’t even know lesson three was in the works.

Malcolm Gay can be reached at malcolm.gay@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @malcolmgay.