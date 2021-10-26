But industrial free cash flow was $1.7 billion, well higher than the roughly $1 billion expected by analysts. The company also boosted its profit forecast for the year to between $1.80 and $2.10 a share from a previous outlook of as low as $1.20.

Adjusted earnings jumped to 57 cents a share in the third quarter, the company said Tuesday. Analysts had expected 43 cents, according to a survey of estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Sales slipped 0.5 percent to $18.4 billion, while Wall Street anticipated $19.3 billion.

(Bloomberg) -- General Electric’s jet-engine division continued to rebound from pandemic-induced lows, helping the conglomerate to post a profit that topped Wall Street expectations in spite of supply chain turmoil.

Advertisement

“Orders grew, margins expanded, our overall cash performance was significantly better, and Aviation is building momentum and showing continued signs of recovery,” said Larry Culp, chief executive officer, in a statement.

Revenue in the division that makes and services jet engines climbed 9.7 percent in the latest quarter to $5.4 billion.

GE in September warned that several challenges could pressure third-quarter results. The Boston-based conglomerate’s healthcare and aviation divisions battled obstacles posed by raw material and labor availability, problems that GE said would continue through the rest of the year and weigh on sales and margin growth at the medical-scanner unit.

The company’s renewable energy division, meanwhile, is contending with mounting uncertainty about the fate of a US tax credit for onshore wind turbine installations, holding up investment decisions by project backers.

GE rose 1.29 percent to $106.66 before the start of regular trading in New York. The shares had advanced 22 percent this year through Monday, while the S&P 500 Industrials Index increased 18 percent.

Raytheon Technologies also topped Wall Street expectations on Tuesday.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham-based company said it had net income of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.26 per share. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share. The aerospace and defense company reported third-quarter net income of $1.39 billion and revenue of $16.21 billion in the period.

Advertisement

Raytheon Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.20 per share, with revenue expected to be $64.5 billion.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.