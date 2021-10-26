Ernest J. Moniz, the former US secretary of energy and a professor emeritus at MIT, has been hired as an adviser to the board of Clean Carbon Solutions Ltd., a green technology startup whose backers include Boston-based WAVE Equity Partners.
Moniz, who served as energy secretary from 2013 to 2017, will assist the London-based company as it rolls out a new generation of carbon capture systems and seeks to expand in the United States.
“Mr. Moniz has years of experience guiding new technology to scale,” Aniruddha Sharma, chief executive and cofounder Clean Carbon, said in a recent interview. “He understands the American market very well . . . and can help open the right doors.”
Carbon Clean’s technology is used to trap carbon dioxide — a greenhouse gas that is contributing to global warming — at steel and cement plants, refineries, and waste incinerators. The company, founded in 2009, has raised $45 million from investors including Chevron Technology Ventures and WAVE Equity, Sharma said.
The company has three projects underway in the United States, including one funded in part by the Department of Energy. It has offices in Houston and Chicago.
“Carbon capture is central to a robust climate response — decarbonizing power plants and industrial facilities, enabling hydrogen production and atmospheric carbon dioxide removal,” Moniz said in a company statement Tuesday.
At MIT, where he joined the faculty in 1973, Moniz is a special adviser to the university’s president. He is CEO and founder of EJM Associates, a Washington, D.C.-based strategic advisory firm.