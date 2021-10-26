Ernest J. Moniz, the former US secretary of energy and a professor emeritus at MIT, has been hired as an adviser to the board of Clean Carbon Solutions Ltd., a green technology startup whose backers include Boston-based WAVE Equity Partners.

Moniz, who served as energy secretary from 2013 to 2017, will assist the London-based company as it rolls out a new generation of carbon capture systems and seeks to expand in the United States.

“Mr. Moniz has years of experience guiding new technology to scale,” Aniruddha Sharma, chief executive and cofounder Clean Carbon, said in a recent interview. “He understands the American market very well . . . and can help open the right doors.”