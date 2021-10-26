“They’re complaining because gas went up but pay didn’t,” Griffith said. “Compensation did not go up.”

Many are already working on slim margins, said Griffith, executive director and chairperson of the Boston Independent Drivers Guild. Many have already been contending with passengers who won’t wear masks, with resurgent traffic, with supply chain snags affecting vehicle repairs and with more competition from new drivers. Now they’re also paying more at the pump.

As the price of gas in Massachusetts keeps climbing to its highest level since late 2014, Beth Griffith keeps hearing from struggling rideshare drivers.

The average price of a gallon of gas in Massachusetts hit $3.162 in September, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That’s the highest it’s been since October 2014. It has since kept climbing — AAA Northeast estimated the average gallon of gas cost $3.36 this week, up from $2.10 a year ago.

And as more drivers hit the road to drive to work, shuttle kids back to school, or take a local vacation, the price of gas may well rise a bit more before it falls again.

“Tip your drivers a little bit extra, that would be greatly appreciated,” Griffith said. “Because Uber and Lyft and Doordash are not increasing their compensation.”

On average, a full tank of gas costs $17 more than it did a year ago, said Mary Maguire, director of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast.

“Typically at this time of year, as temperatures fall, so do gas prices,” Maguire said. “But we’re not seeing that this year, and that’s due in large part to rising crude oil prices.”

A barrel of crude oil currently trades for around $85 up from $69 at the end of August, as countries around the world increase their COVID vaccination rates and gradually lift lockdowns that have slowed economic activity over the last 18 months. Meanwhile, oil producing nations have not ramped up production to match growing need, and approaching winter in the Northern Hemisphere is boosting demand for heating oil.

“Much depends on the price of crude oil, and the price of crude oil depends on the global economy,” she said. “We’re living in uncertain times, and I think that’s one of the reasons for the volatility in the oil and gas prices.”

Maguire said consumers can shop around for gas — she paid $3.15 a gallon in Rehoboth last week. They can also drive more gently instead of speeding between red lights, consolidate trips, and limit their driving by walking, biking, or taking more public transit.

Current forecasts are not predicting a return to the $4-a-gallon prices seen a decade ago, Maguire said. But consumers should expect them to keep rising in the near future.

“It’s a long way from $3.33 to $4,” Maguire said. “So no, we don’t anticipate that. I don’t think prices will keep rising before they start falling. But typically cold weather keeps people inside, they nest, they make fewer trips.”

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.