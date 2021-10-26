The term “fall beer” has always lacked a specific definition. Scan the new release list of your favorite local brewery right now and you’re as likely to find porters and stouts as wet hop, pumpkin, and fruited Thanksgiving beers (we’re not even counting Oktoberfest, which takes place mostly in September, and let’s face it, that might as well still be counted as summer).

Several things contribute to that enjoyment, including an increased variety of styles on shelves as the weather gets colder, and that feeling of fullness you get during the season as hearty brews hit your belly.

I recently spent some time sampling the fall releases of several New England breweries. These are the beers I liked.

Drayman’s Porter, Berkshire Brewing Co. (6.2 percent ABV) — There’s a subtle sweetness to a good porter that cuts through the dense notes of cocoa powder and coffee and ties everything together. Berkshire’s been making good beer for so long that maybe it flies under the radar now, but this porter is an example of a good thing done well.

Giant Pumpkin, Greater Good Imperial Brew Co. (8 percent ABV) — There’s a time and place for pumpkin beer and October in New England is clearly it. Greater Good’s version is boozy, like all of their beers, but I’ve always found that extra alcohol works with the cinnamon and brown sugar flavors of pumpkin ale. This one is light-bodied, so be careful it doesn’t sneak up on you.

Fall, Maine Beer Co. (5.6 percent ABV) — A coffee stout under 6 percent alcohol by volume is very Maine Beer, and naturally for them it’s also very good. Brewed with cold brew from Freeport’s Coffee by Design, this beer tastes like molasses and dark chocolate without being too dense in your mouth.

Ratknife, Brockton Beer Co. (6.5 percent ABV) — There’s gotta be at least one IPA on this list, right? Hazy IPAs continue to dominate the craft beer market, and Brockton Beer teamed up with macabre lifestyle brand Ratknife to make an especially good one here. The beer tastes of soft tropical fruit and dries out with a resinous finish on the back end.

Campfire King Imperial S’More Porter, Barrel House Z (8 percent ABV) — Sometimes you want your beer to drink like dessert. In the case of Campfire King, you’re getting a base of chocolate malt and roasted barley and actual Fluff added to the kettle during brewing. The beer is then conditioned on Madagascar vanilla beans, so what you’re getting is decadent chocolate and creamy notes reminiscent of your favorite campfire dessert.

Doom Sauce, Lord Hobo Brewing Co. (7.8 percent ABV) — Lord Hobo takes the basic recipe for flagship IPA Boom Sauce and tweaks it with dark malt, creating a roasty yet citrusy beer. Black IPAs aren’t really in fashion anymore, but I’ve always loved the combo flavors of bitter hops and chocolate you get from the style.

