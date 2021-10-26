“Then, right around Thanksgiving, I came in one Friday night and there were zero reservations,” he says. So he shut down again, hibernating from November until May 2021. Now Catalyst is open as usual once more — and he plans to keep it that way.

Now, it’s one of the few areas that hasn’t been decimated by a lack of commuters. Moderna and Pfizer are both right around the corner, which helps. Still, Kovel has suffered. Catalyst shut down in March 2020 and reopened in August for outdoor dining, and his Catalyst Café a few blocks away closed entirely.

William Kovel, 45, celebrated the 10th anniversary of Catalyst last month (a party is forthcoming). When he opened a decade ago in Kendall Square, the neighborhood was still somewhat subdued. It was a risk, coming from an established restaurant, Aujourd’Hui at the Four Seasons.

How’s business now?

In Kendall Square, we’re like 50 to 60 percent density, which is good. Right now, a lot of companies are remote or have policies that say you can’t go out to dinner and entertain more than 10 people. We predominantly do a lot of group dining. We’re definitely seeing people come into the restaurant, but we’re missing the event component during the week, which would definitely help our business. It will come back. I’m optimistic it’s coming back.

What we’re missing are bosses taking co-workers out to dinner or drinks. The younger workers are definitely back. We have lab space above us, and you have to go to a lab. You can’t do lab work at home. So, research is happening in those buildings.

And we’re really the epicenter of the whole COVID thing. We’ve got Moderna across the street, and Pfizer is directly diagonal from us. So, you know, everything that you hear on the news is happening right here, which is critical. But we’re missing the office workers that are there. If you work in a cubicle or for sales or something like that, you’re probably remote.

Do you ever overhear vaccine gossip at the bar?

We do. We’ve had some groups in talking about vaccines and what’s going to happen next, and new therapeutics and stuff like that, and networking. There’s definitely an excitement in the biotech industry, because this whole therapy with Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson has created an opportunity for treatments for other drugs, or other diseases, whether it’s cancer or AIDS. There’s been a lot of investment in biotech recently. And, you know, Moderna is building a new headquarters right down the street. And the demand for lab space — obviously, you can read the headlines around Boston. Everything is becoming lab space. It’s kind of nuts. It’s a good time to be in Kendall Square. Hopefully, I’m optimistic that their workers will return.

What was Kendall Square like in 2011 versus now?

It was much smaller. It was a little bit more sleepy. MIT is the anchor of the whole area. That’s why Kendall Square is Kendall Square: MIT, and the research that goes on at MIT, and the innovation. Every company kind of harnesses the intelligence that comes out of MIT. But, in the last 10 years, a lot of these companies have realized that this is the place that workers need to be and their companies need to be. We’ve had these great companies, like Google and Microsoft and Facebook, move in and become part of the ecosystem of the neighborhood, which has been really fascinating.

Is there stuff that you put on your menu now that you thought nobody would eat 10 years ago?

I think, 10 years ago, I was a little bit more conservative, because I was scared. I wanted food that people would say, ‘OK. I would eat that.’ And the goal is, at Catalyst, you should be able to look at the menu and say, ‘I want to eat everything on this menu.’ But now we’re having a little bit more fun with flavors.

We’re just trying anything because we want to experiment. We just did flautas the other day, which are like a fried Latin taco. I would have never done that 10 years ago. We have a large contingency of El Salvadorians and Colombians, and we’ve actually done some really cool things at lunch with those flavors of Central America and South America. Ten years ago, it would have been all truffles and foie gras.

What made you want to become a chef? What was your first job?

Oh, God. You know, I wrote this little book in fifth grade. I remember writing a page about myself: It was either, I want to become a garbage man or a chef. Back then, garbage men were cool; they would come up to your house and grab your barrels and say hi. I’d wave to them every day after kindergarten. I thought they were the coolest thing because the machine would eat the garbage.

But I’ve always loved to cook. I think my first job cooking was Congress Rotisserie, which was a Boston Market kind of chain in the Hartford area. I grew up in West Hartford. It was fast-casual, you know, order a half-chicken with a side of butternut squash and mashed potatoes and some gravy, put it in a clamshell, and out the door you go. But I would stink like chicken grease. We’d have to put the chickens on a rotisserie and cut them in half. It was a lot of fun.

Would you encourage people to go into the culinary business now with the way things are, with labor shortage and supply chain issues? Is this still a viable business?

Yeah, I definitely would encourage people. I mean, it’s so rewarding. You put your heart and soul into it. Just like any other business, what you put in, you get out. I think there are a lot of people who got out of the industry at my age. There are no old chefs. I always joke around: You never see old chefs anymore. But, you know, I love it. It’s part of my blood.

I think that the industry has changed a lot. COVID has really changed it, but it was happening before COVID. I mean, I read these articles about why [people are] leaving the hospitality industry, and really, it’s disheartening. It gets me a little bit upset because, you know, our company’s not like that. We’re not abusive. We don’t kill our workers. It’s got a really bad rap. I mean, there are operators out there who have done that kind of thing. But there’s a tremendous community here in Boston that treats their workers well and pays well and supports their workers with a number of benefits. … If you put your mind to it and work for reputable people, it’s a really rewarding lifestyle.

How hard is it to find help these days?

I’m a person who believes talent attracts talent. So, if we have a great restaurant that has great people working for it, people want to gravitate toward that. It is tough. Labor has gone up, which rightfully so it should, and our menu prices have gone up to try to cover that. I do believe that people should make a fair wage and should make a living so that they can have a work-life balance.

This labor shortage happened during the pandemic, but it was happening long before. Without getting into politics, the Trump administration kind of blocked all J-1 visas. His immigration policy was very negative. J-1 visas for some of these resort islands and Martha’s Vineyard and the Cape really kind of amplified during the pandemic. They were so short-staffed, and then they didn’t have their workers, so they’re pulling from another pool, and that pulls from everybody’s pool, and then the pandemic happened, nobody was working, and here we are. It just doesn’t happen overnight. It’s a decision that happened over the course of years.

It’s really tough to get a visa, and that needs to stop, because there are a lot of people who want to work in restaurants who are from overseas. It actually is really great for us, when we do get workers, and we can mix cultures and experiences. It really just hurts us when we don’t have access to those workers.

What Boston restaurants do you miss the most?

Friends of mine are Eastern Standard and Island Creek. They were such good operators and such good people. It was a shame to see them go.

Chris Coombs is a good friend of mine, and he lost the downtown [Boston] Chops. Downtown Crossing, the Financial District in Boston, and Kendall Square, we rely on workers in the area. And, you know, there’s nobody down there. Same with my Catalyst Café on Binney Street. We were doing really well. I think they have like a 20 percent density over there right now, and I lost that last year as well. Everybody has a story about restaurants they’ve lost, and it’s heartbreaking.

Where do you eat now?

I haven’t been out in a while because I’m working six days a week. I want to try Pammy’s and Forage in Cambridge. I want to try Contessa in Boston. It just opened. There are so many on my list. And I have three kids, and, you know, they’re not really kid-friendly. So if it’s a choice, I’ll make chicken fingers for my kids and hang out with them.

What’s your favorite late-night snack?

We have this Daily Harvest stuff that my wife orders, this ice cream. It’s not really ice cream. It’s made from avocado and mint, but I’m kind of addicted to it. It’s like this mint avocado crunch. It sounds gross, but it’s pretty awesome. I just sit there with a bowl of it and unwind. When you work 12 hours a day, the last thing you want to do is go to bed, so you’re just up, and that’s what does it for me — that, or the kids have popsicles. I’ll steal one of their ice cream bars.

I have to ask anyone who works in Kendall Square: Which vaccine did you get?

Well, I went to the Convention Center, so they were giving Pfizers out, but Moderna is right across the street. We love both of them. We have a vaccine mandate at the restaurant, so all our employees need to be vaccinated, and each one is just fine.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.