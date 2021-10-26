Seattle-Based Jcoco line of premium chocolate, a sister brand of Seattle Chocolate. Handout

The bright crayon colors of the wrappers might first attract you to Jcoco chocolate bars. The colors represent the vibrant hues of textiles from Peru, where the cacao is sourced. But it’s the chocolate’s heavenly fragrances and rich flavors that will win you over. Jcoco (pronounced “jay-koko”) is the premium sister brand to Seattle Chocolate. It’s crafted with cacao that comes directly from small, family farms in remote regions. Founder and CEO Jean Thompson engages a Lima-based chocolate maker to assure traceability, sustainable farming practices, and above pay for farmers. It’s also her mission to sway thinking about premium chocolate as a food, to serve alongside cheeses, to pair with dried fruits and roasted nuts, to nibble on with a glass of Port or zinfandel. Her commitment toward teaching consumers about chocolate is evident in Jcoco’s bold wrappers, which offer an education. They tell you the cacao’s origin, how long the beans have fermented, roasted, and dried. Inside there are tasting notes and pairing suggestions. Scored to break off squares, the bars range from 47 to 85 percent cacao. One, the dark chocolate Single Varietal Contamana Cacao, is made with beans that come from Cusco Valley near Machu Picchu. Another, Orange Blossom Espresso, is crafted with cacao from Peru’s highest Amazonian territories and imbued with a bold orange flavor. Other bars are embedded with fruits and nuts, such as the Black Fig Pistachio, with bits of dried mission figs and whole pistachios. The Edamame Sea Salt is scattered with crunchy roasted edamame ($3.50 for a one-ounce bar; $10.50 for a three-ounce bar). If you’re curious about the line, the Prism Gift Box ($35) offers 10 different, 1-ounce bars, including choices like the dark chocolate Boharat Spice and a lighter Himalayan Salt + Toffee. The company is also dedicated to fight food insecurity — a portion of profits go to food banks in various US cities. Single bars are available at Whole Foods Market, selected locations; Trident Booksellers, 338 Newbury St., Boston, 617-267-8688, or go to seattlechocolate.com for bars and the gift set.