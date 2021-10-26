In the kitchen of Flourhouse Bakery, the latest venture from Ania Zaroda and Michael Gurevich, owners of the Bay Village and Somerville sandwich shops Mike & Patty’s, bakers produce exceptional flaky, sugar-dusted, and savory cruffins (a fusion of a croissant and muffin), and kouign amann (a classic French pastry shaped like a crown and topped with caramelized sugar). Producing the pastries takes four days of rolling, folding, rising, and resting sheets of butter-layered dough. When you cut into one, you hear the delightful sound of flaky layers shattering. The great effort is no doubt a labor of love. The English muffins that have helped catapult the shops’ breakfast sandwiches to notoriety now come from this new large, airy kitchen. And so does sourdough, seven-grain, gluten-free brioche loaves, sesame French rolls, and everything dinner rolls. It’s Mike & Patty’s new commissary that sends out goodies to their various locations. “We can employ people and now produce everything on our own,” says Zaroda. Tucked back off Adams Street in Newton’s Nonantum neighborhood, the place is also a retail outlet — a space that’s been a bakery since 1916. Look for strands of pink silk flora that hang above the door. For now, the beautiful lemon curd, pumpkin cream, vanilla sugar, and parm chive cruffins, kougin amann, vegan English muffins, and breads are available for pre-order and pickup. At the end of October, on Saturdays, the display case will be stocked and you can walk in to buy. Pastries are $4 to $5 each; vegan English muffins $6; half loaves of bread, $7 and gluten-free brioche, $11; rolls, $6 and $8. Order for pick-up Thursday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-1: 30 p.m. at flour.house. 140R Adams St., Newton, 617-795-0380.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND