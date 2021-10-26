Q. I‘m a 30-year-old man with autism. Back in April, I became involved with a woman my age through church. She’s the ministerial intern at my church. We had gone out for lunches and breakfasts before and after services. We had planned on going to a festival in Western Massachusetts in August. When we checked with the minister of our church, we discovered that our relationship is in violation of the Ordained Ministerial Code of Conduct. Needless to say, our trip to Western Massachusetts never took place and we were both depressed for a while, as we want/wanted our relationship to become romantic. Now our relationship is on hold until the beginning of next June, when her internship ends. Any advice for how to get through this time? Thanks for your column, and keep up the good work.

Advertisement

— On hold

A. I guess you have to ask yourself — and her — how you want to keep in touch right now. Is it frustrating to have lunches and dinners if you have to walk away after the meal? Are those lunches and dinners even appropriate right now?

Talk to her about the boundaries and then decide whether you want the minimal offering. Maybe you’d rather keep all social activities with her to church business, especially if the spiritual part of your life is a priority.

The big thing, though, is this: Instead of thinking of this pre-June period as a pause before love, see it as a full stop. June is about eight months away, and you have no idea what you’ll want, who you’ll meet, and how you’ll feel over the next year. You barely started this romantic relationship so you have no idea if it’s worth waiting for.

Advertisement

I guess I don’t want you to feel like you’re “getting through this time.” You’ll be making choices as a single person in the world. You can prioritize yourself and change your mind a bunch of times. You won’t be waiting, you’ll be revisiting at a later date.

Decide — together — how you want to interact now, and then agree to see where you both are next summer. Make no promises. Continue to meet people and find happiness, even platonically, with others. I’m not a big “if it’s meant to be, it’ll happen” person, but I kind of feel like in this case, it applies.

— Meredith

READERS RESPOND:

You could consider going to a different church until June. Or maintain a friendship with a clear plan to begin “courting” in June. Surely your church will be happy to see a devout new couple forming in the congregation! (Once it’s ethical to do so). You guys can still see each other in group settings and be friendly. Just don’t have one-on-one dates or have intimate communications. WINDCHYME

We have interns at my church (Unitarian) and them dating a member of the congregation is definitely a no-no. It’s the final step before becoming a minister. We would have to ask the intern to be placed in another church. And the affair would definitely tarnish their record. I’ve been in internship ministerial committee and have had to deal with this sort of situation. Find a different church until June and let her finish her education. HIKERSKIERGIRL

Advertisement

What else happens when her internship ends? Does she move on to another church in another town or state? Ministers are nomadic types, she may not even be around then. Do not put your life on hold for a maybe. WIZEN

Churches and their rules are man-made constructs and first and foremost people are human. Your friend has a workplace agreement on dating inside the church. Solve that by changing churches. But go live your life and have all the fun while you’re young. Don’t pass up this opportunity, and, if anything, it may make your friend a more “human” clergy person who will relate better to real life. Good luck! LUPELOVE

Being Jewish and ignorant of what a ministerial intern means, it’s hard to give advice. Is this a religion that allows ministers to marry? If so, why does she have to wait? If it’s because she can’t date a congregant while being an intern, stop going to church till June — you don’t need to be in church to talk to God. CUPPAJOESEATTLE

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.