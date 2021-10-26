Serves 4

Vegetarian tacos don't have to be all about beans and lentils. Here, roasted cauliflower is the main event and a spicy slaw adds crunch, heat, and a creamy texture. Choose a very large head of cauliflower and chop it small enough so that you can spoon quite a few pieces onto each taco after cooking it. First toss the cauliflower with your own homemade seasoning mixed with cumin, chile powder, and cayenne. Roast the small florets until they've softened and begun to caramelize. While they're in the oven, stir a cabbage slaw with creamy chipotle dressing. The ingredient list here calls for one chipotle, but spice lovers may need to throw in a bit extra. Wrap the corn tortillas in foil and slide them into the oven with the cauliflower for the last five minutes, then layer the slaw and cauliflower into the warmed tortillas and garnish with radishes, crumbled queso fresco, sliced avocado, and lime juice. It's fun to arrange all the elements for making the tacos in the center of the table and let your family assemble their own. Serve it on Meatless Monday or Taco Tuesday or any other night of the week.

CAULIFLOWER

1 tablespoon ground cumin 2 teaspoons chile powder ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper Salt, to taste 1 large head cauliflower (2 pounds), cored and cut into 1-inch florets 3 tablespoons olive oil 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. In a small bowl, combine the cumin, chile powder, cayenne, and salt. Stir well.

3. In a large bowl, toss the cauliflower florets with the spice mixture, olive oil, and garlic.

4. Transfer the cauliflower to the rimmed baking sheet. Roast for 35 to 45 minutes, or until the cauliflower is soft and starting to caramelize.

TACOS

½ cup sour cream 1 canned chipotle pepper, finely chopped Grated rind and juice of 1 lime Salt, to taste ½ small head cabbage, cored, quartered, and very thinly sliced 1 cup chopped fresh cilantro 12 small corn tortillas, wrapped and foil and warmed ½ small onion, finely chopped 3 radishes, thinly sliced ¾ cup crumbled queso fresco 1 ripe avocado, thinly sliced 2 limes, cut into wedges Hot sauce (for serving)

1. In a large bowl, whisk the sour cream, chipotle, lime rind and juice, and salt. Add the cabbage and 1/2 cup cilantro. Toss well.

2. Set the tortillas on the counter without overlapping. Place a spoonful of slaw and a spoonful of roasted cauliflower in the center of each tortilla. Garnish with the remaining cilantro, onion, radishes, queso fresco, and avocado.

3. Serve the tacos with lime wedges and hot sauce. If there is extra slaw, serve it on the side.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick