Serves 4

Small honeynut squash, bred from butternut and buttercup, are the darlings of the fall produce bin. They look like miniature butternut squash and at one time were only available at farm stands that grew them. Now you'll find them in many grocery stores this time of year. Their flesh is sweet and dense, and the skin is edible. They beg to be roasted and stuffed, as in this ground beef filling seasoned with cinnamon, coriander, fresh cilantro, and parsley. Top them with feta and a pinch of Maras or red pepper flakes to give them a spicy kick. These adorable and tasty baby squash are your new best friends.

4 whole honeynut squash (5 to 6 inches) 2 tablespoons orange juice 3 tablespoons olive oil Salt and pepper, to taste ½ onion, finely chopped 2 teaspoons ground coriander 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon 2 plum tomatoes, cut into small dice 2 tablespoons tomato paste 1 pound ground beef ¼ cup panko or other plain white breadcrumbs 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley 2 ounces feta, crumbled Extra chopped fresh cilantro (for garnish) Extra chopped fresh parsley (for garnish) Generous pinch of Maras, Aleppo, or crushed red pepper (for garnish)

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Halve each squash lengthwise and scoop out the seeds. Brush the cut sides with the orange juice and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place on the baking sheet cut sides up. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until the squash are tender when pierced with the tip of a paring knife. Remove from the oven. You may see some liquid pooling on the cut surface; let them rest for a few minutes and it will be absorbed back into the flesh. Leave the oven on.

3. Meanwhile in a skillet over medium heat, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil. Add the onion, coriander, and cinnamon. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the tomatoes and tomato paste and cook, stirring, for 5 minutes. If the mixture looks dry, add water to the pan, 1 tablespoon at a time.

4. Add the beef in pieces and cook, breaking it up with the side of a large spoon or fork, for 4 to 5 minutes, or until it is no longer pink. Remove from the heat.

5. Stir in the panko or other breadcrumbs, cilantro, and parsley. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like. Leave to cool for 5 minutes.

6. Leave the squash on the baking sheet. Fill each half with about 1/3 cup of the filling. Sprinkle with the feta. Return the squash to the oven. Bake for 10 minutes, or until the squash and beef are hot all the way through. Sprinkle with extra cilantro and parsley, then red pepper.

Sally Pasley Vargas