Serves 4

Hawaiian poke bowls, which can be made with fresh tuna and a variety of other fish, are striking with fresh salmon. Fill the bottom of the bowls with jasmine rice, then add the layers -- crisp, vinegary garnishes that include sliced cucumbers and pickled red onion. Edamame beans are another garnish, available shelled and frozen, and ready after a quick four-minute blanch in boiling water. This is a moment to buy the best salmon you can find (one pound makes four bowls) because you're eating it raw. Everything in the bowls can be prepped ahead. Slice and pickle the red onion at least a day in advance, slice and marinate the cucumbers several hours in advance, and make the rice ahead so it's at room temperature when you put it into the bowls. Cut the salmon by hand; a food processor will shred it and make a mess. Let the salmon marinate in rice vinegar and scallions. Add soy sauce later so the sauce doesn't darken the pink fish. You can sprinkle sriracha onto the fish for a little heat, or drizzle the finished bowls with spicy mayo, or serve them plain, as instructed here. Once you have all the components in the fridge, you can assemble the bowls in minutes, which makes it ideal when there are guests waiting.

ONIONS

1 red onion, very thinly sliced 2 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar ½ teaspoon salt, to taste 3 whole peppercorns

1. In a large bowl, combine the onion, rice vinegar, salt, and the peppercorns. Toss well.

2. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, turning occasionally, or for up to 3 days.

RICE

1¾ cups water 1 teaspoon salt 1 cup jasmine rice (or another white rice)

1. In a saucepan, bring the water and salt to a boil. Add the rice, lower the heat, and cover the pan. Simmer for 15 to 16 minutes, or until the rice is tender when tasted and has absorbed all the water. If the rice is not tender, let it simmer for 2 minutes more.

2. Turn off the heat and remove the pan from the burner. Remove the lid. Place a double thickness of paper towel on the saucepan and set the lid in place. Set aside for 10 minutes.

SALMON

1 long cucumber, very thinly sliced ½ teaspoon salt, and more to taste 1 pound top-quality skinless boneless salmon 1 tablespoon peanut oil 2 tablespoons rice vinegar 4 scallions (white and light green parts), trimmed and very thinly sliced, white and light green separated 2 cups frozen shelled edamame beans 6 tablespoons soy sauce

1. In a bowl, layer the cucumber slices with a few small pinches of salt.

2. With a sharp chef's knife, cut the salmon into 1/2-inch pieces. Transfer them to a bowl. Add the 1/2 teaspoon salt, peanut oil, rice vinegar, and white scallions. Stir thoroughly. Cover and refrigerate for 10 minutes.

3. Bring a small saucepan of water to a boil. Add the edamame and cook for 4 to 5 minutes, or until the beans are tender. Drain into a colander and rinse with cold water until the beans are cool. Shake the colander to remove excess moisture.

4. In each of 4 shallow bowls, divide the rice. Sprinkle each bowl with 1 teaspoon of the soy sauce. Set edamame, cucumbers, and red onions along the sides of the bowl; it looks best if you set each one in two places. Add salmon to the center. In a small bowl, combine the remaining soy sauce and scallion greens. Sprinkle the salmon in each bowl with 1 tablespoon of the soy sauce.

