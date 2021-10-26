Done right, rice pudding is deceptively simple — rice, milk, and sugar. It should be creamy and sweet, but easily can turn out dense and cloying. Our secret for the right texture? Italian Arborio rice. The starchy grains are ideal for making rich, creamy rice pudding. Simmering the rice in water before adding dairy shortens the cooking time (simmered in dairy from the get-go, the grains take longer to tenderize). With the texture problem solved, we were open to a world of flavors: coconut milk with the floral notes of cardamom; conjuring an Old Fashioned cocktail with bourbon and orange; the tannic flavor of Earl Grey tea with sweet blueberries; and warmly spiced with star anise and cinnamon, topped with bittersweet chocolate.

Coconut Rice Pudding

Makes 4 to 6 servings

This dessert combines some of the flavorings of kheer, or Indian rice pudding, with the tropical notes of coconut milk and the ultra-creamy texture of Italian risotto. Light coconut milk results in thin, watery flavor. Also, only rinse the rice for 20 seconds or so. This way, the grains retain much of their surface starch and the pudding will cook up creamy. A sharp vegetable peeler is the best way to remove a nice, wide strip of orange zest. But if lots of the bitter white pith remains, trim with a paring knife before adding the zest to the pot.

The pudding is delicious warm, or it can be made up to three days in advance and chilled. If it has been refrigerated for more than a few hours, let it stand at room temperature for about 30 minutes before serving.

¼ cup white sugar

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground cardamom, plus more to serve

1 13½-ounce can coconut milk

½ cup Arborio rice, briefly rinsed, then drained

4-inch strip orange zest, white pith removed (see headnote)

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/3 cup shelled roasted, salted pistachios, roughly chopped

Heat the oven to 350 degrees with a rack in the middle position. In a small bowl, stir together the sugar, salt, and cardamom; set aside. In a large (6- to 8-quart) Dutch oven, stir together the coconut milk and 2½ cups water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then stir in the rice, sugar mixture, and orange zest. Cover and transfer to the oven. Bake until the rice is tender and the pudding is creamy, about 50 minutes.

Remove from oven, stir in the vanilla, transfer to a bowl, and cool for 15 minutes. Serve warm or, to cool completely, cover and refrigerate the pudding for up to 3 days (let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before serving). Sprinkle individual bowls with pistachios and dust with additional cardamom just before serving.

Earl Grey Rice Pudding With Blueberries

Makes 6 servings

The tannins and citrusy, flowery notes of Earl Grey tea are a nice match for sweet, fruity blueberries. In the off-season, frozen blueberries work well here; use them straight from the freezer to minimize the degree to which they tint the pudding.

½ cup Arborio rice

½ teaspoon kosher salt

2 cups half-and-half

1/3 cup white sugar

2 Earl Grey tea bags

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

Grated lemon zest, optional, for garnish

In a large saucepan, stir together the rice, salt, and 2 cups water. Boil, then reduce the heat to low, cover the pan, and cook for 20 minutes. Stir in the half-and-half and sugar. Return to a simmer, then add the tea bags (wrap the strings around the pan’s handle for easy removal, but make sure any tags will not ignite) and cook, uncovered and stirring occasionally, until the rice is tender and the mixture is creamy and thick, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and discard tea bags, then stir in the vanilla and blueberries. Serve warm, at room temperature, or chilled. Garnish with lemon zest, if using.

Rice Pudding With Star Anise and Cinnamon

Makes 6 servings

Star anise and cinnamon perfume this rice pudding with warm, sweet notes of spice. We recommend the optional chopped chocolate garnish — the dark, roasty notes of bittersweet or semisweet chocolate are an amazing flavor match for the spices.

½ cup Arborio rice

½ teaspoon kosher salt

2 cups half-and-half

1/3 cup white sugar

2 whole star anise

1 cinnamon stick

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Chopped bittersweet or semisweet chocolate or ground cinnamon, optional, for garnish

In a large saucepan, stir together the rice, salt, and 2 cups water. Boil, then reduce the heat to low, cover the pan, and cook for 20 minutes. Stir in the half-and-half, sugar, star anise, and cinnamon. Return to a simmer and cook, uncovered and stirring occasionally, until the rice is tender and the mixture is creamy and thick, about 15 minutes. Off heat, stir in the vanilla, then remove and discard the star anise and cinnamon stick. Serve warm, at room temperature, or chilled. Garnish with the chopped chocolate or ground cinnamon.

Rice Pudding With Bourbon, Orange, and Cardamom

Makes 6 servings

Bourbon and orange are a classic combination (think a bourbon Old Fashioned cocktail), but here we add lightly floral, subtly citrusy cardamom to spice up the flavor of this pudding.

Be sure to use heavy cream, not half-and-half; the cream’s higher fat content is necessary to prevent the dairy from “breaking” when the bourbon and orange juice are added.

½ cup Arborio rice

½ teaspoon kosher salt

2 cups heavy cream

1/3 cup white sugar

¼ cup bourbon or dark rum or whiskey

Grated zest and juice from 1 orange

¾ teaspoon ground cardamom

Chopped roasted pistachios, optional, for garnish

In a large saucepan, stir together the rice, salt, and 2 cups water. Boil, then reduce the heat to low, cover the pan, and cook for 20 minutes. Stir in the cream, sugar, bourbon, orange zest and juice, and the cardamom. Return to a simmer and cook, uncovered and stirring occasionally, until the rice is tender and the mixture is creamy and thick, about 15 minutes. Serve warm, at room temperature, or chilled. Garnish with the pistachios, if using.

