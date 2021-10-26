Acting Mayor Kim Janey this week added at-large and district candidates to her list of City Hall endorsements.

On Monday, Janey backed at-large candidates David Halbert and Ruthzee Louijeune.

Janey Tuesday also endorsed Evandro Carvalho, a former state representative, to represent Dorchester, Mattapan, Roslindale, and Jamaica Plain as District 4 city councilor.

“Evandro isn’t afraid to take on the biggest challenges facing our city, and has shown through his experience and leadership that he has what it takes to continue to deliver for District 4,” Janey said in a statement. “I am confident that Evandro is ready to lead on day one.”

Earlier in the race, Janey endorsed City Councilor Michelle Wu for mayor and city councilor candidate Tania Fernandes Anderson for District 7, the seat Janey now holds.

More drama around campaign material in District 6

Politicos and supporters of District 6 candidate Kendra Hicks accused the Mary Tamer campaign of fear-mongering Monday evening in response to a campaign graphic highlighting Hicks’s old social media posts about policing.

Tamer’s official Twitter account Monday night posted a graphic with the header, “Kendra Hicks In Her Own Words: Policing and Prisons,” including screenshots of her opponent’s social media posts supporting abolition.

“Next Tuesday, November 2nd, residents of Boston’s District 6 will have the chance to decide who they want to represent their values on the Boston City Council,” a post from Tamer’s official Twitter account read. “Who will you choose?”

“Values matter, as do the words candidates use to express their values,” Eileen O’Connor of Tamer’s campaign tweeted. “[Hicks] can’t hide from the things she has said [regarding] abolishing police & closing prisons, among other things. And voters deserve to know this. It’s called democracy.”

Some Twitter users quickly accused Tamer’s campaign of misleading voters on Hicks’ stances.

“[Hicks] has run a positive and inclusive campaign,” one tweet in support of Hicks read. “The flyers and social media posts I’ve seen from her have focused on her plans and vision and have not included attacks on her opponent. That’s who I want representing District 6.”

Others seemed to agree with Hicks’s stance and suggested Tamer’s move backfired.

This isn’t the first time the District 6 race has been hit with controversy. In recent weeks, the Tamer campaign has come under charges of racism for darkening Hicks’ image on a campaign mailer outlining policy differences and its opponents’ voting record.

“Candidates for public office make errors in the midst of long campaign days, and everyone on this multiethnic, multilingual campaign team has learned a valuable lesson,” Tamer’s official account tweeted in response to that controversy.

Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods.