Wilson’s comments came a week after Acting Mayor Kim Janey announced the tent encampments that have sprung up near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard would no longer be tolerated, and a top city public health official declared addiction and homelessness to be a public health crisis.

“A lot of people are saying they’re not going anywhere,” said Wendell Wilson, 56, who has lived on Mass. and Cass for about a month after he was kicked out of a local shelter. “Because they don’t have anywhere to go.”

Scores of people living in tents on the sidewalks of Mass. and Cass, the heart of Boston’s opioid and homelessness crisis, were in a holding pattern Tuesday as they brace for the city to clear them out in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

City authorities have said they will be clearing the tents in the area, and on Monday officials took initial steps to disperse people living there, with workers handing out notices saying it was time to leave and providing yellow plastic bins for dwellers to pack up their belongings.

It was unclear how many, if any, people from Mass. and Cass were referred to shelters or treatment Monday and Tuesday. The city did not answer that question on Tuesday.

Officials have said they will not force anyone to move without being provided with an adequate alternative shelter, but the skepticism was thick on Southampton Street on Tuesday.

“All of sudden the tents got to be up and gone and people have nowhere to go,” Wilson said. “It’s like playing kick the can down the road.”

Wilson’s 28-year-old son-in-law, Malcolm Williams, was in the area to check on his relative. Williams lives in a sober house in Jamaica Plain and spoke of the need for social services to offer emotional support and structure for people to get sober and off the street. There are about 170 open beds available daily at city-run shelters, according to officials. The population of Mass. and Cass fluctuates, but dozens of tents could be seen in the area on Tuesday. While having a roof over your head is important, Williams said, without wraparound social services a “bed is just a bed.”

Advertisement

He is worried clearing the tents from Mass. and Cass, an area near where Dorchester, Roxbury, and the South End meet, will scatter those who are living there to other parts of the city, farther away from life-saving services like public health professionals with Narcan, which reverses opioid overdoses.

“It’ll become worse and worse,” he said.

What to do with Mass. and Cass, an open-air narcotics market where multiple overdoses are a daily reality and reports of street violence and sexual exploitation are commonplace, is among the most complex challenges facing the city.

Janey’s plan to clear the tents has been met with pushback. On Wednesday, a group of advocates and public health and addiction specialists plan to host a news conference at nearby Bradston Street to “discuss the health dangers and civil rights implications of rounding up and jailing people for involuntary ‘treatment,’ and present evidence-based solutions to the intersecting crises people are experiencing in the area.”

Suffolk Sheriff Steve Tompkins has suggested converting a detention center into temporary housing with addiction services, but that plan has also been met with resistance from advocates who say it is ill-advised and inhumane.

Advertisement

City officials have said they will first try to get people with current court cases and living on Mass. and Cass into treatment programs and petition the courts for involuntary hospitalizations or civil commitments only as a last resort.

Urszula Masny-Latos, the executive director of the National Lawyers Guild Massachusetts Chapter, said recently her organization plans to have legal observers on Mass. and Cass and to provide people there with information to ensure they know their rights.

“It’s ironic to see Boston, one of the wealthiest cities in the country, being covered by so many new housing developments for the wealthy, but at the same time not being able to house or help the most vulnerable and the poor,” she said in a recent statement.

On Southampton Street Tuesday, Samantha Kardas, a 31-year-old who has been homeless off-and-on since she was 14, wished the city would just leave the people living on Mass. and Cass alone.

“You’re just going to move us, and we’re going to go to another corner,” she said.

Placing people in housing, she said, is going to take a while, and she thought the people of Mass. and Cass had built their own community.

“Why would you bother somebody that’s already content?” she asked, standing near the remnants of what used to be a tent that was wrecked by the morning’s wind and rain.

As she spoke, Kardas stood amid a random array of items on the sidewalk: a handful of motorbikes in different stages of deconstruction, a trio of pedal bikes, a loveseat, a mirror. A steady rain fell on it all while the wind billowed a pair of still-standing gray tents.

Advertisement

Nearby, Safi Vicente, 31, pushed a shopping cart across the street. He didn’t have long to talk, he said, as he wanted to hunker down before the brunt of the storm whipped through the area. He said he would like the city to provide trash bins and places for people to go to the bathroom.

“I have faith they’ll try to do the right thing,” said Vincente, a Scituate native who has lived on Mass. and Cass since May and said he uses fentanyl daily. “Only time will tell.”

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.