The other was “I was told you so” David, the gleeful politician who wants to pump out his chest when he knows he’s right, like after mopping the floor with his debate opponents the way he did a decade or so ago.

One was “December Debacle” David, the former mayor who only gets this furious when a bunch of kids get left on the bus during a snow storm.

There were two versions of US Representative David Cicilline who I was expecting to hear from on Monday afternoon.

Either version would be justified. After all, a new tranche of internal documents from Facebook released over the last month appears to confirm a lot of what Cicilline’s Antitrust Subcommittee found during its investigation into large tech companies last year.

So it would make sense to either be blindly angry that Congress hasn’t taken real action against companies like Facebook, or to be taking a victory lap for his committee’s eerily accurate observation last year that “Facebook’s quality has deteriorated over time, resulting in worse privacy protections for its users and a dramatic rise in misinformation on its platform.”

Instead, the Cicilline I talked to sounded entirely unsurprised about the newest revelations, released by a consortium of 17 news organizations, that appear to show that the social media platform’s hate-speech problem is significantly larger than Facebook likes to discuss publicly, and that misinformation flows in large part because essential Facebook features – think the “like” button – seem to amplify the most extreme (engaging) content.

To Cicilline, the findings are about as shocking as learning that the old “poke” button was creepy.

“What I think is they are too big to care about this,” Cicilline said. “Every time they have a choice over public safety and profit, they have chosen profit.”

The documents, which whistleblower and former Facebook employee Frances Haugen passed on to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Congress, could be the most damaging scandal the social media giant has ever faced – especially as the company faces a lawsuit from the Federal Trade Commission.

The company has now gone into full-fledged spin mode to defend its practices, particularly when it comes to discussions about the US elections and around the safety of users in developing countries. One article in the New York Times shows how Facebook “did not have enough resources in India and was unable to grapple with the problems it had introduced there, including anti-Muslim posts.”

India is Facebook’s largest market, by the way.

“This isn’t a mistake in design,” Cicilline said. “It is designed to work exactly this way. It is designed to keep people addicted to being on the platform.”

If there is any good news to come out of the latest leaks, Cicilline said he’s hopeful that the increased attention will drive Congress to act.

Cicilline acknowledged that the House and the Senate have been preoccupied with passing President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package and advancing his broader spending plan, but he said that he’s hopeful the House will soon take up a package of antitrust reforms that has already been approved by the Judiciary Committee.

One bill would prohibit dominant platforms from acquiring competitive threats, which Facebook was accused of doing when it bought WhatsApp. Another would limit a company’s ability to leverage their control across multiple businesses to disadvantage competitors.

Cicilline said he’s confident the package will be approved.

“We don’t have a choice,” Cicilline said. “We have got to get something done.”

He also called Facebook an “unregulated monopoly with no incentive to change.”

I wasn’t sure I believed him until the stock market closed a few hours later. Even on one of its worst days in company history, Facebook’s shares were up 1.26 percent.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.