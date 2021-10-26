In their debate Monday night — as city officials were mobilizing to get rid of the campus of tents that has sprouted in the area — Councilors Annissa Essaibi George and Michelle Wu had their most heated exchanges over what to do with “Mass. and Cass.”

-- The crisis at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard has gone from a source of political discomfort to a major campaign issue.

Some thoughts as the mayor’s race makes the final turn down the stretch:

Essaibi George insisted that she would approach the issue with a greater sense of urgency, basically accusing her opponent of promising an endless series of earnest, ineffectual conversations, as opposed to real action.

Wu, meanwhile, has promised to create a Cabinet-level position that would — I think — convene the various agencies and services that would help bring people struggling with addiction off the streets. Essaibi George seems to think building the bridge to Long Island is a potential solution, while Wu is clearly less inclined to take on a potentially long-running battle with Quincy over replacing a bridge. On this, she has a point. The conversation with Quincy — speaking of conversations — is going nowhere.

Business owners and residents near Mass. and Cass are at their wit’s end and pleading for relief. But while removing the tents will help, there’s no quick solution to this multi-layered problem.

-- The Boston Public Schools might be an even bigger headache for the next mayor than they have been for her predecessors.

Obviously, the pandemic has been a nightmare for public education everywhere. But the crisis in the department the new mayor will inherit runs much deeper than that.

Two years into the tenure of Superintendent Brenda Cassellius, the school department seems stuck in neutral, with low morale, mediocre test scores, and the looming, if unlikely, threat of state receivership.

To a degree unique to Boston, the BPS has been an educational and political quagmire since 1974, the year court-ordered desegregation turned the schools into a racial flashpoint.

The next mayor will face the challenge of setting a real course for progress in the city’s schools. Something must be done about the unacceptable number of underperforming schools; the budget, including the $125 million annual transportation expenditure; and the perennial issue of equity in the exam schools.

Cassellius recently got a two-year extension, so presumably she isn’t going anywhere soon. But no one seems to think the schools are getting better, and frustration is clearly building.

-- Given the interim nature of leadership in the Boston Police Department — in the wake of the firing of former commissioner Dennis White — it’s surprising how little discussion there’s been about its future leadership.

The debate around public safety has instead centered around budget issues, and whether Wu has ever said she wants to “defund” the police. (As far as I can tell, she hasn’t.)

But the police department is currently being led by a superintendent-in-chief who, by all accounts, would like to leave sooner rather than later.

That means the next mayor will be immediately faced with one of the most important decisions she will make in office: who’s the right person to lead the police department. What does the BPD need in its next leader? Can reform come from someone inside, or does it dictate going outside? What will the selection process look like? And how involved does the next mayor intend to be?

Again, this is going to be an immediate and daunting issue for the new mayor.

-- Ultimately, of course, this whole historic moment is in the hands of the voters. And I’m curious to see what turnout will be on Nov. 2. We’re going to see whether this historic campaign can bring more voters to the polls than the 22 percent who turned out in September. Several interesting City Council races might boost the numbers, but the mayor’s race is obviously the main event.

The future of our city is being determined here. Let’s hope it’s decided by more than a handful of the voters.

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Adrian_Walker.