Former New England Patriot Patrick Chung is scheduled to appear in a Quincy courtroom Tuesday for alleged acts of domestic violence in Milton, according to court records.
Chung, 34, lives in Norton and is currently charged with assault and battery against a family member and vandalism, acts he allegedly committed in Milton on Monday, records show.
Chung retired in March after opting out of the 2020-21 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was drafted by the Patriots in 2009 out of Oregon, and spent 10 of his 11 seasons in the NFL in New England. He was part of three Super Bowl-winning teams, and was a crucial part of the defensive effort in the Patriots’ win over the Seahawks in 2015.
In his one-year hiatus from the game before his retirement, Chung cofounded a commercial real estate company in the area.
Chung was indicted in August 2019 for possession of a controlled drug, a charge that stemmed from a visit earlier that summer by police to a home Chung owned in New Hampshire.
In January 2020, New Hampshire prosecutors agreed to drop the cocaine charge as long as Chung stayed out of trouble for two years, submitted to drug screening, and performed 40 hours of community service.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.
Katie McInerney of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Material from previous Globe reporting was used in this story.
