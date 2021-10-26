Former New England Patriot Patrick Chung is scheduled to appear in a Quincy courtroom Tuesday for alleged acts of domestic violence in Milton, according to court records.

Chung, 34, lives in Norton and is currently charged with assault and battery against a family member and vandalism, acts he allegedly committed in Milton on Monday, records show.

Chung retired in March after opting out of the 2020-21 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was drafted by the Patriots in 2009 out of Oregon, and spent 10 of his 11 seasons in the NFL in New England. He was part of three Super Bowl-winning teams, and was a crucial part of the defensive effort in the Patriots’ win over the Seahawks in 2015.